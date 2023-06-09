President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently holding a meeting with one of his key challengers in the February 25, 2023, Presidential Election, Alhaji Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Kwankwaso, who came fourth in the election, was the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

He is the first presidential candidate in the keenly contested election to make a visit to the Aso Rock Villa having held an earlier meeting with the president in Paris before his inauguration on May 29.

Details later..

