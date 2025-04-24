The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to the defection of Delta state governor, Sheriff Oborevwori from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

The APC made two major promises to Governor Oborevwori and other PDP members who defected to the ruling party

The APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, Esq, said the ruling party is highly elated by Governor Oborevwori's decision to join the APC

Legit.ng journalist, Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) has welcomed the decision of Delta state governor, Sheriff Oborevwori to join the ruling party from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Legit.ng recalls that Governor Oborevwori dumped the PDP and defected to the ruling APC.

APC says it is elated by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori's defection from PDP. Photo credit: @RtHonSheriff

Source: Twitter

The Delta governor joined the APC alongside his predecessor and PDP vice presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Ifeanyi Okowa.

Also, Governor Oborevwori dumped the PDP along with all his commissioners and all the stakeholders of the opposition party in the state.

The APC said it is highly elated by the decision of the Governor Oborevwori, to join the ruling party, along with eminent leaders of the PDP including Okowa.

"The National Working Committee of All Progressives Congress (APC) under the leadership of His Excellency, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, CON, is highly elated by the decision of the Governor of Delta state, His Excellency Sheriff Oborevwori, to join our great Party"

The APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, Esq, disclosed this in a statement issued via the party’s X handle @OfficialAPCNg on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.

According to the statement, the APC promised Governor Oborevwori and others the fullest cooperation and accommodation in the APC family.

“Our great Party welcomes this important development, and assures the Governor and incoming leaders and members of Delta PDP of our fullest cooperation and accommodation in the APC family.

”With this move, coming on the heels of steady decamping of PDP leaders and members across the state to APC, including members of Delta Unity Group in Ika federal constituency, we are delighted that Delta state, now an APC state, stands poised to contribute maximally to the success and realization of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and to the enduring good and prosperity of Deltans and all Nigerians.”

Kano federal lawmaker dumps NNPP For APC, gives reason

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Senator Abdulrahman Kawu Sumaila, representing Kano South Senatorial District, officially rejoined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The federal lawmaker defected from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.

According to Senator Kawu, he returned to the ruling APC because of the welfare of his immediate constituency.

Another Labour Party senator to defect to APC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that another senator from the Labour Party (LP) is reportedly set to join the ruling the APC.

Senator representing Edo South senatorial district, Neda Imasuen, is reportedly said to be preparing to defect to the APC.

The Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Political Mobilisation and Engagement, Eugene Utubor, explained the reason for Imasuen's decision to dump LP for APC.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng