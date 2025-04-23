Timi Frank warns against Tinubu’s manipulation and blackmail ahead of the 2027 election, urging northern and southern leaders to resist his desperate bid

Frank criticises Tinubu’s divisive tactics and warns of further neglect of the North if he returns to power in 2027

Frank calls for opposition unity to challenge Tinubu and urges Nigerians to reject a "clueless" leader focused on retaining power

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has raised a stern warning about President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s political manoeuvres ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a statement obtained by Legit.ng on Wednesday, April 23, in Abuja, Frank cautioned Nigerians not to fall for what he described as "Tinubu's tricks" aimed at consolidating power for another term.

Ahead of the 2027 elections, Timi Frank has delivered a significant warning to leaders from both the North and South. Photo credit: @officialABAT/@RealTimiFrank

Source: Twitter

Frank, a vocal critic of the current administration, specifically called on northern and southern leaders, as well as opposition parties, to resist Tinubu’s alleged desperate bid for a second term.

According to Frank, Tinubu is resorting to manipulation and ethnic division to secure support from both sides of the country.

"Tinubu is blackmailing southern opposition governors and threatening them with a state of emergency if they don’t support his 2027 bid," Frank claimed.

Tinubu's Manipulation and Threats Exposed

Frank detailed how Tinubu has been playing the ethnic card to garner support, particularly within opposition parties such as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

He alleged that Tinubu is applying pressure on at least five southern PDP governors to defect to the APC.

Frank further suggested that those refusing to comply are being intimidated, with threats to disrupt their political careers.

"To Tinubu, the 2027 election is about him versus the North. He is using manipulation and blackmail to gain support from the South, forgetting that it was the North that helped him win in 2023," Frank added.

Frank asserted that the 2027 election should not be about a "Northern candidate" or a "Southern candidate," but rather about choosing a leader capable of addressing Nigeria's pressing issues, including the ongoing security challenges, economic hardship, and the effects of policies like fuel subsidy removal and rising electricity tariffs.

Frank calls for unity, cautions Tinubu against divisions

Frank condemned what he described as Tinubu’s attempts to deepen divisions within the country.

He argued that the president’s tribalistic approach to governance is damaging the nation and hindering national progress.

"We cannot afford to have a president who is setting one region against another for his own personal ambition.

"As a Southerner, I don’t believe in a divisive president. I want a leader who will unite Nigeria," Frank stated.

He urged northern leaders to reflect on the consequences of supporting Tinubu, stating that the North has already been sidelined in key government appointments and infrastructure development.

"The North that helped Tinubu in 2023 is suffering the most now. Tinubu has prioritised his personal and tribal interests over the well-being of the North," Frank said.

He further warned that if Tinubu returns to power in 2027, the North will experience further neglect and underdevelopment.

The alleged intimidation of opposition governors

Frank revealed that the intense political pressure on opposition governors to defect to the APC is part of Tinubu’s broader strategy to secure a second term.

He accused the president of undermining democracy by creating internal chaos within opposition parties, making it difficult for capable candidates to challenge him in 2027.

"Tinubu does not believe in democracy. He is manipulating the system to retain power, even if it means denying Nigerians the right to choose their leader," Frank claimed.

He also highlighted the ongoing political crises within the PDP, LP, and other opposition parties, which he believes are being orchestrated by the APC to prevent a viable challenge to Tinubu’s 2027 bid.

Frank calls for wide rejection of Tinubu

In anticipation of the 2027 election, Timi Frank has sent an important warning to leaders across both the North and South. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

While Frank urged opposition leaders to put aside their differences and form a united front for the 2027 elections, he also called on Nigerians to reject what he characterised as "a bad, clueless, and rudderless leader."

"It is the patriotic duty of every Nigerian to reject a leader who has failed to address the nation’s challenges and is now attempting to cling to power through manipulation," he said.

Atiku attacks Tinubu's govt

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, said the Tinubu administration has “proven, time and again, to be utterly incapable”.

According to a statement he signed, Atiku said Tinubu has shown that he is “wholly incompetent, and completely devoid of any coherent ideas for tackling Nigeria’s deepening security crisis.”

The oppposition figure held that if Tinubu is incapable of protecting Nigerians, “the very least he can do is pretend to care —regardless of ethnicity, religion, or political affiliation”.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng