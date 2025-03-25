A former National Vice Chairman (North-West) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Lukman, has given an update on the coalition

Lukman said the negotiations are in the advanced stage on the a coalition against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

According to Lukman, Nigerians will be formally informed of all the details once the negotiations are finalised

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - A former National Vice Chairman (North-West) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Lukman, said negotiations are still ongoing on a coalition against President Bola Tinubu.

Lukman said negotiations are nearing completion but have not been finalized.

Lukman says Nigerians will be informed after the conclusion of the coalition.

As reported by Premium Times, he made this known in a statement.

He said Nigerians will be formally informed once the negotiations are finalized, including all the details, and mobilisation toward 2027 will commence.

“In order to set the records straight, it is important to state that negotiations are ongoing and nothing has been finalised. Once concluded, a formal announcement will be made with all the details regarding the composition of membership, programme of action toward 2027, framework for contesting the 2027 elections, etc.”

He dismissed disagreements among leaders regarding the coalition negotiation.

“The speculation, therefore, by some media analysts about disagreements stalemating the coalition negotiation is not true. The consensus among leaders is that the final decision about processes of candidates’ selection can only be handled and determined when there is agreement regarding the political party on whose platform the coalition will field candidates.”

According to Lukman, consultations are already at advanced stages as the coalition maps out agreement issues among members.

“The second issue being negotiated is the political party that will be the platform for the 2027 electoral contest. These two issues are carefully being negotiated.

“While acknowledging that with respect to the requirement for members to set aside personal ambitions, there are strong interests being expressed around issues of zoning by individual leaders, these issues are yet to be formally discussed at any consultation meeting.”

Legit.ng earlier reported that the reinstated National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Samuel Anyanwu, reacted to the coalition led by Atiku Abubakar.

Anyanwu said the PDP is not in any coalition and has not been invited to set up a coalition against President Bola Tinubu.

He urged those talking about a coalition to join the PDP rather than join any coalition ahead of the 2027 election.

Legit.ng also reported that northern political leaders, dissatisfied with President Tinubu's administration, are discreetly working to announce their candidate for 2027.

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed indicated that he would not seek the PDP nomination if Goodluck Jonathan decides to run.

However, one of the insiders close to Jonathan believes that discussions regarding the 2027 election are still premature.

Obasanjo, Atiku, others meet amid plot to sack Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Olusegun Obasanjo, the former president of Nigeria, was recently spotted with Atiku.

Also at the gathering was Peter Obi in honour of the colloquium organised to celebrate the 60th birthday anniversary of the former governor of Imo, Emeka Ihedioha.

The development came amid the announcement of a coalition by Atiku and the readiness of the coalition to sack President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 election.

