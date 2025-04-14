PDP chieftain Segun Sowunmi says a 2015-style coalition cannot unseat President Tinubu in 2027, citing changed political dynamics and party loyalties

As political alliances begin to take shape ahead of the 2027 general election, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Segun Sowunmi, has dismissed the idea that a coalition similar to the one that birthed the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2013 could successfully unseat President Bola Tinubu.

Sowunmi argued that the political climate in 2027 differs significantly from that of 2015 when President Goodluck Jonathan was defeated by a united opposition.

Speaking during an interview with the Punch, Sowunmi said:

"People are unnecessarily assuming that a direct replica of what happened in 2015 is what will unseat the APC.

"The times are different. No political party in Nigeria today is going to happily deregister itself for the purpose of any coalition," he said.

Sowunmi: Why party mergers to unseat Tinubu won't work

According to Sowunmi, the willingness of multiple parties to merge into a single political identity as seen in 2013 is no longer feasible.

"The PDP will go into the election welcoming anybody who wants to join our platform as a member of our party.

"Certainly, the PDP, a party that was registered in 1998 and has several governors, will not go down because of the ambition of anybody," he explained.

He also expressed scepticism that other political parties such as the Labour Party or the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) would sacrifice their identities to form a new political union.

PDP chieftain questions character of political figures

Sowunmi further questioned the credibility of the political figures pushing for a coalition, saying Nigerians are unlikely to be swayed by familiar faces repackaged as change agents.

"Nigerians are going to be forced to review their previous activities, especially when they are not new people.

"If the same old names now package themselves as new, I can guarantee you, they may not succeed," he stated.

He continued:

"Will the APC members be sleeping on election day while this nameless coalition collects all the votes? Whatever they cannot do with PDP, LP, NNPP, APGA, AA, or SDP, what exactly do they plan to achieve with a new alliance?"

Sowunmi: Presidential ambitions could undermine coalition

Sowunmi also warned that internal ambition among coalition members could pose a serious threat to unity, Leadership reported.

"They are going to be planning to deceive one another because each of them has presidential ambition.

"When you drag them into a coalition of some sort, who is then going to be the presidential candidate? Who will be the vice?," he said.

According to the PDP stalwart, these questions remain unanswered and could derail the entire coalition effort before it even begins.

