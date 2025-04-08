Former President Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly expressed indifference about his loyalists dumping President Bola Tinubu-led APC

The fact that emerged indicated that the APC governors who visited the former president were seeking his intervention to stop the CPC bloc from dumping the APC

It was learnt that the CPC remained the largest bloc, and the governors have the fear that their defection would doom the APC

Kaduna - More details have started emerging concerning the meeting between the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors and former President Muhammadu Buhari at the latter's residence in Kaduna state on Monday, April 7.

The governors, who were led by the Imo state Governor Hope Uzodimma, who also doubled as the chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, held a closed-door meeting with the former president, where they commended Buhari for his achievements.

Muhammadu Buhari says he can't stop any of his loyalists from dumping Bola Tinubu-led APC Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @NTANewsNow

Source: Twitter

APC governors visited Buhari

Vanguard reported that the APC governors noted that the achievement of former President Buhari laid the foundation for future developments of the country.

It was also learnt that aside from the Sallah visit to the former president, the primary visit of the governors to Buhari was to plead with him to interfere and stop his loyalists from dumping President Bola Tinubu-led APC for the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

A source who was privy to the meeting but spoke on the condition of anonymity revealed that the governors became worried about the speculation of the planned defection of some party chieftains ahead of the 2027 general election.

This is because the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) was the biggest bloc in the APC, and former President Buhari was the rallying point for the CPC.

Why APC governors want Buhari loyalists to stay

According to the source, the governors were of the view that if the CPC bloc dumps the APC, the ruling party may face its doom. However, the meeting came amid the defection of some Buhari loyalists from the APC to the SDP.

The source further revealed that the governors particularly asked the former president to speak to the former minister of justice and attorney general of the federation, Abubakar Malami and the former minister of state for education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, to remain within the APC.

However, the source explained that ex-President Buhari appeared to have distanced himself from the controversies, stating that individuals like Nwajiuba and others should decide their choice of party and that he cannot interfere with their choices of political party. He said this has remained his political trait over time.

Buhari's position has been said to have sparked speculations about the potential defection that would rock the ruling party and the implications for the APC in the future.

El-Rufai missing at APC NEC meeting

Previously, Legit.ng reported that as the All Progressives Congress (APC) convenes its highly anticipated National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, the former Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, was missing.

The part, during the meeting, also refuted claims that President Bola Tinubu is planning to remove the National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje.

Source: Legit.ng