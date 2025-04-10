Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo has launched an early campaign in support of President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 reelection bid, citing strong party unity

Benin, Edo state – Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has officially launched a grassroots campaign in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s reelection in 2027, while rejecting the prospects of rival candidates such as Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi.

Massive mobilisation underway

Governor Okpebholo made the announcement on Wednesday in Benin City, during a ceremony to welcome a new defector from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Kaycee Osamwonyi, into the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The 2027 presidential election is not far off, and here in Edo, we are already getting to work.

“We’ve begun early mobilisation for President Tinubu’s second term. Our resolve is clear: the APC remains the path forward for sustainable development," Okpebholo declared.

He also hinted that more defections from opposition parties were imminent, describing the shift as “a carnival of political realignment.”

Strengthening APC’s grip in Edo

Hon. Osamwonyi, who represents Uhunmwonde State Constituency and serves on the Assembly’s Budget and Appropriation Committee, was first received by APC State Chairman Jarrett Tenebe before being formally presented to the governor.

“We are excited to welcome you home,” Okpebholo told the lawmaker. “Your return, along with others, has strengthened our base and opened a new chapter of unity and progress in Edo APC.”

He added:

“Uhunmwonde is close to my heart. Together, we will unlock its development potential and bring real impact to the people.”

Youth inclusion and party loyalty

Addressing the younger generation, the governor encouraged active participation in party politics. “Young people must take ownership of the future.

The APC is a platform where your voice matters. Let’s build a legacy together.”

APC chairman hails defection

APC State Chairperson Jarrett Tenebe praised the governor’s leadership for attracting members from rival parties.

“Osamwonyi’s defection, and those of others, are direct results of your early achievements and people-oriented leadership.

“With these moves, we now have a clear majority in the Edo House of Assembly," he said.

Tenebe reaffirmed the party’s commitment to expanding its influence across the state in preparation for the next election cycle.

