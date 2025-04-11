Senator Ned Nwoko, representing Delta North Senatorial District, has declared his unrelenting commitment to the creation of Anioma State

The federal lawmaker vowed to surprise Delta state governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, for opposing the idea of a sixth state

At a programme in Delta state on Thursday, Nwoko also shared the actual reason he dumped the PDP and defected to the ruling APC

Asaba, Delta State - The lawmaker representing Delta North Senatorial District, Senator Ned Nwoko, has vowed to surprise Governor Sheriff Oborevwori over the creation of Anioma state.

He made this vow on Thursday, April 10, in Ogwashi-Uku, Oshimili north local government area, during the APC Women Support Group programme.

The influential senator revealed that Governor Oborevwori told him he would not support the creation of Anioma state.

As reported by Leadership, while vowing that nothing will stop the creation of an Anioma state, he maintained that Governor Oborevwori’s aides are all anti-Anioma and afraid to see another state created for their selfish interests.

“From the Delta north first Senator Osakwe, through Nwaoboshi, Okowa, they were all afraid because they don’t want the state shared. They don’t know the advantages of state creation, such as having two governors, two deputies, more lawmakers, and other developments.

“The only party that will make it happen is APC.”

Real reason I joined APC, Nwoko speaks

Legit.ng reported earlier that Senator Ned Nwoko dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and announced his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday, January 21, 2025.

The federal lawmaker declared his support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's “Renewed Hope” and policies for the country.

Speaking on his defection on Thursday, Nwoko said:

“If l am pushing and l have the President with me, wouldn’t l need to join APC? They said it was my project since l was in PDP, but if l wanted it to be their project, l should join APC. l want it to be their project. All APCs on the committee support the creation of the Anioma state.”

