Port Harcourt, Rivers - Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd.), the sole administrator in Rivers state, has announced the appointment of 23 administrators for the state's local government areas.

The development came less than 24 hours after the Federal High Court at the state capital, Port Harcourt, ordered the sole administrator to refrain from appointing administrators for the local government councils.

Justice Adam Muhammed of the court issued the order on Tuesday, April 8, in the suit No. FHC/PH/CS/46/2025. The case was filed by PILEX Centre for Civic Education Initiative led by Courage Msirimovu against the Sole Administrator in his official capacity.

Also, the retired military officer also approved the reconstiution of some board agencies, commissions and parastatals. He had earlier suspended them.

The development was contained in a statement which was issued on Wednesday morning, April 9. The statement was signed by Prof. Ibibia Worika, the secretary to the state government.

According to the statement from the government, the appointments were with immediate effect. The statement mentioned Okroiyobi Animete as the administrator for Abua/Odual LG, named Promise Jacob for Ahoada West LG, Goodluck M Iheanacho for Ahoada East LG, among others.

When did the Rivers LG crisis start?

The Rivers local government crisis started with the expiration of the tenure of elected chairmen in June 2023. The chairmen, who were elected under the immediate past administration of Nyesom Wike, were granted an extension of tenure by the 27 lawmakers, who were loyal to the former Governor Wike.

On resuming office, Governor Siminalayi Fubara dissolved the local government administration and announced the appointment of caretaker chairmen. This led to a fierce political battle between him and Wike. The control of the local government became a battleground in their fight for control of the state's political structure.

When did Fubara conduct LG elections?

Amid the tension, the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) carried out fresh local government elections in October 2024, but the development was challenged by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in court.

On February 28, the Supreme Court ended the battle as it declared that the RSIEC election was illegal. Reacting to the judgment, Governor Fubara removed the elected chairmen and directed that the affairs of the council should be taken over by the heads of the local government administration pending the conduct of a new election.

The APC and the 27 lawmakers in the state House of Assembly opposed the decision of the governor. They alleged that the governor was targeting RSIEC officials and moving to bypass the procedures of the law.

