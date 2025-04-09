The Rivers state sole administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd), has been ordered to stop the appointment of sole administrators for the state's local government

Port Harcourt - The Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has ordered a restraint on the move by the sole administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd), to appoint administrators or equivalent to oversee the affairs of the 23 local government areas in the state.

Justice Adamu Turaki Mohammed of the trial court granted the order in suit No. FHC/PH/CS/46/2025, which was filed by the PILEX Centre for Civic Education Initiative, chaired by Courage Msirimovu, against the sole administrator in his official capacity.

Why court stop Rivers sole administrator

According to the court, the motion ex parte, which was filed on March 28, 2025, sought several reliefs, including the restraining interim injunction to the respondents and their agents from making such appointments. It noted that the applicant also asked that any further orders the court considered necessary.

Following the review of the motion, Justice Mohammed's judgment favoured the applicant and fixed April 14 for the hearing of the matter.

The Rivers local government crisis started with the expiration of the tenure of elected chairmen in June 2023. The chairmen, who were elected under the immediate past administration of Nyesom Wike, were granted an extension of tenure by the 27 lawmakers, who were loyal to the former Governor Wike.

On resuming office, Governor Siminalayi Fubara dissolved the local government administration and announced the appointment of caretaker chairmen. This led to a fierce political battle between him and Wike. The control of the local government became a battleground in their fight for control of the state's political structure.

When did Fubara conduct LG elections?

Amid the tension, the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) carried out fresh local government elections in October 2024, but the development was challenged by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in court.

On February 28, the Supreme Court ended the battle as it declared that the RSIEC election was illegal. Reacting to the judgment, Governor Fubara removed the elected chairmen and directed that the affairs of the council should be taken over by the heads of the local government administration pending the conduct of a new election.

The APC and the 27 lawmakers in the state House of Assembly opposed the decision of the governor. They alleged that the governor was targeting RSIEC officials and moving to bypass the procedures of the law.

