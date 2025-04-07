The APC governors have finally visited the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, months after shunning the party's maiden NEC meeting chaired by President Bola Tinubu

Uba Sani, the Kaduna state governor, led his colleagues to the residence of the former president in his state on Monday, April 7

Buhari had explained that he did not attend the NEC meeting because he got the notification late and expressed his commitment to the party

Kaduna - Nigeria's governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have paid a courtesy visit to the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, just after one month, he shunned the party's National Executive Council (NEC) meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu.

The governors, known as the progressive governors, visited the former president at his Kaduna residence. They were led to Buhari's residence by their colleague as Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani on Monday, April 7.

Why APC governors visited Buhari

Speaking after a closed-door session with the former president, the chairman of the Progressive Governors and governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodimma, said that the visit was a demonstration of cohesion and solidarity within the party.

See the video of their visit here:

Legit.ng recalled that the former president was absent at the APC NEC meeting, which was held in Abuja on Wednesday, February 26, and presided over by President Tinubu. The event was attended by key party figures, including Vice President Kashim Shettima, APC National Chairman Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, governors, members of the National Working Committee (NWC), and other stakeholders.

Buhari, other APC leaders who shunned NEC meeting

However, aside from Buhari, some notable party leaders, including former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, ex-Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi, and former President Muhammadu Buhari, were absent.

Speaking in an interview with BBC Hausa, Garba Shehu, the spokesperson to the former president, explained that Buhari was unable to attend due to the timing of his invitation. Shehu said:

"President Muhammadu Buhari is not a caucus member of the party. He was expected to be at the NEC meeting, but the invitation only reached him on Tuesday after being sent on Monday. Given this short notice, he couldn't travel from Daura to Abuja, even if he had a private jet"

Buhari remains committed to the APC

Despite his absence, Shehu emphasized that Buhari remains a committed APC member. He stressed that his support for the ruling party was unshaken, even though he was not physically present at the event. He said:

"Buhari played a key role in founding the APC. He was the party’s presidential candidate twice. Even though he was not physically present, his support and commitment to the party remain strong."

El-Rufai missing at APC NEC meeting

Previously, Legit.ng reported that as the All Progressives Congress (APC) convenes its highly anticipated National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, the former Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, was missing.

The part, during the meetin,g also refuted claims that President Bola Tinubu is planning to remove the National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje.

