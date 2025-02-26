The ruling party has dismissed speculations that President Tinubu plans to remove National Chairman Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, clarifying that the NEC meeting is routine and not an elective session

Former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai confirmed his absence, citing insufficient notice, as party rules require at least 14 to 21 days' prior notification

The meeting, chaired by President Tinubu, will see the presence of Vice President Shettima, former President Buhari, Senate President Akpabio, governors, and other top APC leaders

As the All Progressives Congress (APC) convenes its highly anticipated National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, the party has refuted claims that President Bola Tinubu is planning to remove the National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje.

APC denies claims of Ganduje’s ouster

El-Rufai Missing At APC NEC Meetings As Party Clarifies Rumours That Tinubu Wants Ganduje Sacked

Source: Twitter

Speaking on the matter, APC National Secretary, Senator Ajibola Basiru, dismissed the speculations, emphasizing that the meeting is a routine gathering rather than an elective one.

“There is absolutely no truth to these claims. The NEC meeting is a standard procedure that we have been working to hold since September last year. Now, we have scheduled a national caucus on Tuesday and an NEC meeting on Wednesday,” Basiru clarified.

He further outlined the agenda, which includes discussions on the party’s 2025 projects, financial reports in line with electoral regulations, an update on the upcoming re-registration exercise, and insights into the newly established Progressive Institute—an APC think tank focused on ideological and intellectual development.

El-Rufai cites lack of notification for his absence

Meanwhile, former Kaduna State Governor and ex-Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nasir El-Rufai, confirmed he would not be attending the NEC meeting, Leadership reported.

During an interview on Arise Television’s ‘PrimeTime’ show, El-Rufai attributed his absence to inadequate notification.

“I will not be at the NEC meeting because I was not given sufficient notice. According to our party’s constitution, a national meeting of this nature requires at least 14 or 21 days’ notice. To the best of my knowledge, that notice was not provided,” he explained.

El-Rufai further stated,

“I have prior commitments and will be traveling back to Cairo. However, I am confident that my colleagues will update me on all key discussions.”

Key Stakeholders Expected at the NEC Meeting

El-Rufai Missing At APC NEC Meetings As Party Clarifies Rumours That Tinubu Wants Ganduje Sacked Photo credit: @GominaHabib

Source: Twitter

The NEC meeting marks Ganduje’s first since taking over as National Chairman, Vanguard reported.

His leadership, along with that of Senator Basiru as National Secretary, was affirmed during the last NEC session on August 3, 2023, at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

Chaired by President Tinubu, the meeting will also have in attendance Vice President Kashim Shettima, former President Muhammadu Buhari, Senate President Dr. Godswill Akpabio, as well as past and present APC governors.

Other key attendees include former and current Speakers of the House of Representatives, state party chairmen, members of the National Working Committee, and other influential stakeholders.

Why El-Rufai is fighting a lost battle within APC

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, was adjudged to be fighting a lost battle with President Bola Tinubu and the APC.

Omotayo Yusuf, a political commentator in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, commented while speaking on the recent criticism of El-Rufai on Tinubu and the APC.

According to Yusuf, Tinubu has gained the APC structure in Kaduna, returning peace to Kaduna and giving southern Kaduna the attention they have been yearning for.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng