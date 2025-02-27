APC NEC meeting: Buhari's Aide Opens Up On Why Former President Shunned Party's Leaders
- Garba Shehu revealed that Buhari missed the APC NEC meeting because he received the invitation too late to make travel arrangements
- The meeting, led by President Tinubu, was attended by key APC figures, though Buhari, El-Rufai, and Amaechi were notably absent
- Despite missing the meeting, Shehu assured that Buhari remains committed to the party and its leadership
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
A spokesperson for former President Muhammadu Buhari, Malam Garba Shehu, has clarified why Buhari did not attend the recent National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
APC Leaders Gather in Abuja
The APC NEC meeting, held in Abuja on Wednesday, was presided over by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. It was attended by key party figures, including Vice President Kashim Shettima, APC National Chairman Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, governors, members of the National Working Committee (NWC), and other stakeholders.
However, some notable party leaders, including former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi, and former President Muhammadu Buhari, were absent.
APC NEC meeting: Real reason Buhari was absent
Speaking in an interview with BBC Hausa, Garba Shehu explained that Buhari was unable to attend due to the timing of his invitation.
"President Muhammadu Buhari is not a caucus member of the party. He was expected to be at the NEC meeting, but the invitation only reached him on Tuesday after being sent on Monday. Given this short notice, it was impossible for him to travel from Daura to Abuja, even if he had a private jet," Shehu said.
Buhari remains committed to APC
Despite his absence, Shehu emphasized that Buhari remains a committed APC member.
"Buhari played a key role in founding the APC. He was the party’s presidential candidate twice. Even though he was not physically present, his support and commitment to the party remain strong," Shehu added.
El-Rufai missing at APC NEC meeting
Previously, Legit.ng reported that as the All Progressives Congress (APC) convenes its highly anticipated National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, the former Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai was missing.
The part, during the meeting also refuted claims that President Bola Tinubu is planning to remove the National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng, where he brings his expertise to provide incisive, impactful coverage of national events. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944