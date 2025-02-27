Garba Shehu revealed that Buhari missed the APC NEC meeting because he received the invitation too late to make travel arrangements

The meeting, led by President Tinubu, was attended by key APC figures, though Buhari, El-Rufai, and Amaechi were notably absent

Despite missing the meeting, Shehu assured that Buhari remains committed to the party and its leadership

A spokesperson for former President Muhammadu Buhari, Malam Garba Shehu, has clarified why Buhari did not attend the recent National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

APC Leaders Gather in Abuja

The APC NEC meeting, held in Abuja on Wednesday, was presided over by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. It was attended by key party figures, including Vice President Kashim Shettima, APC National Chairman Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, governors, members of the National Working Committee (NWC), and other stakeholders.

However, some notable party leaders, including former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi, and former President Muhammadu Buhari, were absent.

APC NEC meeting: Real reason Buhari was absent

Speaking in an interview with BBC Hausa, Garba Shehu explained that Buhari was unable to attend due to the timing of his invitation.

"President Muhammadu Buhari is not a caucus member of the party. He was expected to be at the NEC meeting, but the invitation only reached him on Tuesday after being sent on Monday. Given this short notice, it was impossible for him to travel from Daura to Abuja, even if he had a private jet," Shehu said.

Buhari remains committed to APC

Despite his absence, Shehu emphasized that Buhari remains a committed APC member.

"Buhari played a key role in founding the APC. He was the party’s presidential candidate twice. Even though he was not physically present, his support and commitment to the party remain strong," Shehu added.

El-Rufai missing at APC NEC meeting

Previously, Legit.ng reported that as the All Progressives Congress (APC) convenes its highly anticipated National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, the former Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai was missing.

The part, during the meeting also refuted claims that President Bola Tinubu is planning to remove the National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje.

