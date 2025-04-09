President Bola Tinubu has been accused of working to be the last president of the APC, as he was paving the way for the SDP in the 2027 presidential election

SDP presidential candidate, Prince Adewole Adebayo, claimed that Tinubu and the APC have turned against the people

According to Adebayo, though the APC has the structure but the SDP structure will be the people in the 2027 presidential election

FCT, Abuja - Prince Adewole Adebayo, the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has said that President Bola Tinubu is making it easy for him and his party to defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 elections.

The former presidential candidate made the comment in an interview, explaining that President Tinubu was making efforts to make it possible for the SDP to be the next ruling party.

Adewole Adebayo says SDP will defeat Bola Tinubu and the APC in 2027 Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @Pres_Adebayo

Source: Twitter

SDP vowed to work with the people

Adebayo revealed that most of the people who are working for the SDP to take over from the APC are mostly members of the ruling APC, saying the leadership of the party have turned against the desire of Nigerians.

He said that the APC was making Nigerians suffer. He stressed that Nigerians are paying higher and getting little. He said life has become tough and the government was not making decisions that would favour the people. He alleged that Tinubu's administration was spending trillions on invisible projects.

According to the presidential aide, the 2025 N55 trillion budget did not have an impact on the people, therefore, he concluded that Tinubu was working to remain the last APC president in Nigeria because the ruling party has not been taking care of the people.

When he was told that the SDP did not have a structure that was formidable enough to defeat President Tinubu and the APC, he agreed that the SDP structure, but the party would rely on the people for victory.

Bola Tinubu has again been criticised Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Adewole speaks on SDP structure

He stressed that the SDP did not have the structure of criminality, bribery and diversion of public funds, but will rely on the people as its structure.

Speaking on the insinuation that President Tinubu would be difficult to defeat in the 2027 general election. While he agreed with the statement, he said that it was not possible. His statement reads in part:

“What is not going to work is a coalition that does not carry the people along. What we want to do now is to ally with the Nigerian people. That has not been tried before because what the APC tried before that produced President Buhari was a coalition of politicians."

2027 presidency: Primate Ayodele spoke on defeating Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Primate Elijah Ayodele has predicted that President Bola Tinubu can only be defeated in just one way in the 2027 presidential election.

Ayodele, in his latest prophecy, said the only way out was for the PDP, Labour Party and the NNPP to form a coalition against the president in the next general election.

The cleric's prophecy came amid the opposition's permutations to unseat President Tinubu in the 2027 election, while many of them announced openness to coalition.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng