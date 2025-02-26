Muhammadu Buhari, the immediate past president of Nigeria, was conspicuously absent at the maiden edition of the APC NEC meeting

Buhari was absent along with his vice, Yemi Osinbajo, as well as some former governors and the immediate past Senate President Ahmed Lawan

The absence of the former president and other leaders raised suspicion because they were statutory members of the APC NEC

FCT, Abuja - Former President Muhammadu Buhari and his Vice, Yemi Osinbajo, were conspicuously absent at the maiden National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC), which was held at the party's national secretariat in Abuja on Wednesday, February 26.

Buhari and Osinbajo topped the list of notable founding members and former political officeholders, such as former governors, who were not present at the event.

Muhammadu Buhari, Yemi Osinbajo and others are absent as Bola Tinubu leads the APC NEC meeting Photo Credit: @MBuhari, @officialABAT, @ProfOsinbajo

Source: Twitter

Some of the former governors notably absent are Mallam Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna, Rotimi Amaechi of Rivers and Ekiti's Kayode Fayemi. Others who have been absent are former Senate President Ahmed Lawan and former Speaker and current Chief of Staff to the President Femi Gbajabiamila.

The curiosity aroused from their absence was due to the fact that they are statutory members of the APC NEC and are expected to be in attendance.

APC endorsed Tinubu for second term

At the event, President Bola Tinubu's chances of flying the party's flag in the 2027 presidential election got a boost as members in attendance passed an overwhelming vote of confidence on him. He was widely endorsed with sound echoes of “no vacancy at Aso Rock”, following the singing of the usual mandate song on his arrival.

At the event, President Bola Tinubu said the governors could testify that they are getting more allocations to run their states following his decision to remove the fuel subsidy.

Tinubu explained that there was no way Nigeria would have survived the economic dilemma if he had not removed the fuel subsidy on his first day in office, adding that he could beat his chest that the governors were getting more allocations.

Bola Tinubu, Kashim Shettima, Godswill Akpabio, Tajudeen Abbas, and Abdullahi Ganduje at the APC caucus meeting Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Tinubu speaks on fuel subsidy removal

The president noted that the removal of the fuel subsidy had made enough funding available for the local governments to operate as well as the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) to support Nigerian students in their educational pursuits.

Tinubu explained that the government could make a clear future for Nigeria and that he liked what was happening around the world because it was teaching the lesson that Nigeria can build itself and help Africa grow.

His statement read in part:

"There is no way Nigeria could have survived the continuation of the fuel subsidy. There is no way; today, I can beat my chest and each of the governors here that allocations to the states are triple."

See the video of his comment here:

Why El-Rufai is fighting a lost battle within APC

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, was adjudged to be fighting a lost battle with President Bola Tinubu and the APC.

Omotayo Yusuf, a political commentator in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, commented while speaking on the recent criticism of El-Rufai on Tinubu and the APC.

According to Yusuf, Tinubu has gained the APC structure in Kaduna, returning peace to Kaduna and giving southern Kaduna the attention they have been yearning for.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng