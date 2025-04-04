Senate President Godswill Akpabio has denied the accusations by former Senator Elisha Abbo, that he orchestrated the removal of five senators, including Abbo

Abbo, sacked by the Appeal Court, alleged Akpabio was targeting lawmakers who opposed him and is also running the Senate as a personal empire

Akpabio, in reaction, described the allegations as baseless and reaffirmed his respect for the judiciary and commitment to national leadership

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has denied allegations by former Adamawa North Senator, Ishaku Elisha Abbo, that he masterminded the removal of five senators from the 10th Senate.

Abbo, who was sacked by the Appeal Court, had alleged during an interview on Channels Television and Arise TV News, that Akpabio is running the Senate like a personal empire and targeting lawmakers who opposed him.

"Senate President Akpabio took me to the chapel in his house and told me 5 senators will be removed from the senate, and just like he said, 5 of us were removed," - Elisha Abbo, APC Former Senator, Adamawa North

Reacting, Akpabio, through his special adviser on media and publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh, dismissed the allegations.

Akpabio stated that he would not be distracted by unfounded accusations.

Senator Abbo previously blamed Akpabio for his ouster

Legit.ng reported earlier that Senator Abbo accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of orchestrating his travail at the appellate.

Senator Abbo alleged that he had from a reliable source that the next target of Akpabio was Senator Orji Uzor Kalu from Abia state.

According to the embattled senator, the Senate President planned to remove him and four other senators because they worked against him during the Senate presidency.

Akpabio replies Abbo

Speaking on Abbo's claims, Eyiboh said the Senate President would remain focused on the noble task of nation-building and providing purposeful leadership in the Senate.

The statement reads:

“It is sad and regrettable that despite publicly retracting a similar allegation in 2023—after admitting that his earlier accusation was ‘premature and based on the available information at our disposal’ – Mr. Abbo has once again embarked on a campaign of misinformation and blame transfer.

“It is therefore both illogical and irresponsible for Mr. Abbo to now turn around and allege that the Senate President influenced a court judgment – a judgment which he himself accepted at the time and for which he expressed contrition for his earlier unfounded claims. (see Punch newspaper of 18th October, 2023).”

Abbo spoke amid the ongoing legal battle between Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Kogi Central Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan.

Legit.ng recalls that Akpoti-Uduaghan accused Akpabio, of sexually harassing her, leading to her six months suspension and ongoing court drama.

