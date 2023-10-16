Senator Elisha Abbo, who was sacked by a court of appeal, has accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of orchestrating his travail at the court

Abbo alleged that he had from a reliable source that the next target of Akpabio was Senator Orji Uzor Kalu from Abia State

According to the embattled senator, the Senate President planned to remove him and four other senators because they work against him during the Senate presidency

FCT, Abuja - Elisha Abbo, the sacked senator representing Adamawa North Senatorial District, has accused Godswill Akpabio, the senate president, as the brain behind his loss at the court of appeal on Monday, October 16.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Abbo's election was voided by the appeal court sitting in Abuja and he was subsequently removed from office.

Abbo was declared the winner of the February 25 National Assembly election in the senatorial district by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), while the court ordered that certificate of return should be given to Amos Yohanna of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Yohanna's had earlier rejected the ruling of the tribunal that dismissed his case over lack of merit

Through his counsel, Johnson Usman (SAN), the candidate of the PDP, approached the court of appeal.

Following the hearing of the argument, the court agreed with Yohanna that the election did not follow Section 137 of the Electoral Act 2022. The court deducted the invalid votes from both the PDP and APC and found that Yohanna won majority of the lawful votes.

But during a press conference on Monday, Abbo mentioned that Senator Orji Uzor Kalu of the APC from Abia North is the next target of the Senate President who will be removed from the Red Chamber.

His statement reads in part:

“I have it from a reliable source that myself and four other senators within the fold of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will be removed from the Senate through rulings from the courts, all because of working against the emergence of Akpabio as President of the 10th Senate.

“I won’t mention the names of all the four other ones targeted but the next in line is Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.”

