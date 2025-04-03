The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, has reassigned the suit filed by Sen. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan against Godswill Akpabio to Justice Binta Nyako

Justice Obiora Egwuatu, who was initially handling the case, withdrew earlier from the matter after allegations of bias were made by Senate President Akpabio, the third defendant

The hearing of the suit, originally scheduled before Justice Egwuatu, is now set to begin afresh before Justice Nyako, and is scheduled for Friday, April 4, 2025

In a significant twist of events, the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, has reassigned the contempt charge suit filed by Kogi Central Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and others to Justice Binta Nyako.

It was gathered on Thursday, April 3, that the hearing of the suit has been fixed for Friday, April 4, which was earlier before Justice Obiora Egwuatu.

As reported by PM News, the hearing of the suit will begin afresh (de Novo) before Justice Nyako.

Why was the case reassigned?

It was gathered that the development followed Justice Egwuatu’s withdrawal from the matter after citing allegations of bias reportedly levelled against him by the senate president, Godswill Akpabio, who is the 3rd defendant in the matter.

Senator Natasha earlier approached the court to stop the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions from going ahead with the disciplinary proceedings over alleged misconduct against the embattled lawmaker.

However, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, reportedly made allegations of bias against Justice Egwuatu, leading to the judge's decision to withdraw from the matter.

Justice Binta Nyako to take over case

In a new development, Justice Egwuatu announced his withdrawal from the case shortly after the case was called.

The judge said:

“Justice is rooted in confidence in the court.

“Accordingly, I recuse myself from this matter.

“The case file is accordingly forwarded to my lord, the chief judge for further directive.”

