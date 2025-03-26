The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has given a fresh update on the recall process of Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan by members of his constituents, adding that the petitioners have provided the contact addresses of the signatories.

According to the electoral body, the petitioners also provided the phone numbers of the signatories, and it has subsequently notified the embattled senator as well as the Senate President Godswill Akpabio, about the recall process.

The electoral body then announced that the next step was to commence the verification of the signatories as the constituents insisted on recalling the Senator.

See the full statement here:

Source: Legit.ng