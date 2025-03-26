Breaking: INEC Notifies Natasha, Akpabio of Recall Process as Fresh Update Emerges
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has given a fresh update on the recall process of Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan by members of his constituents, adding that the petitioners have provided the contact addresses of the signatories.
According to the electoral body, the petitioners also provided the phone numbers of the signatories, and it has subsequently notified the embattled senator as well as the Senate President Godswill Akpabio, about the recall process.
The electoral body then announced that the next step was to commence the verification of the signatories as the constituents insisted on recalling the Senator.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with 7 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Legit’s Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023). Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng