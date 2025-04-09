Chief Maja Umeh, a lifetime patron of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Anambra's ruling party, is dead

Awka, Anambra state - Former commissioner for information, culture and tourism in Anambra state, under Peter Obi's government, Maja Umeh, is dead.

Umeh, the Lifetime Patron of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), died on Wednesday, April 9, at the age of 64.

Umeh passed away at the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital (COOUTH) in Amaku-Awka, the Anambra state capital.

According to family sources, the APGA chieftain died just at about 3:20 pm at the hospital’s emergency ward.

Chief Cletus Chibuzor Udebuani, President General of Amichi town union, in Nnewi South local government area (LGA) of Anambra state, where the deceased hailed from, confirmed the development to our correspondent in a telephone chat; describing Umeh's death as a blow to the community.

The Anambra state chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Ifeatu Obi-Okoye, also confirmed the development to Legit.ng's correspondent; but said the party would come up with an official statement soon.

More to follow...

Source: Legit.ng