The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said that its investigations of the popular socialite Ms. Aisha Achimugu did not have any connection with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos.

Dele Oyewale, the head of media and publicity of the anti-graft agency, made this known in a statement on Friday, March 28, while reacting to the media report linking the agency's investigations to a political undercurrent.

The EFCC's statement reads in part:

"We wish to state unequivocally that the investigations of Achimugu do not correlate any kind with the two political actors. She is being investigated for alleged criminal conspiracy and money laundering and has since been declared wanted by the commission."

The commission further explained that the investigations of Achimugu started in 2022, adding that she has approached the court to secure an injunction against being arrested, investigated, invited or detained by the anti-graft agency for any criminal act.

It that noted that the court vacated the injunction on Wednesday, February 9, 2025, after it was challenged by the agency at the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

According to Oyewale, the court explained that no court has the power to stop the police, EFCC or any other agency established under Nigerian law from exercising their investigative powers to probe crimes when there is reasonable suspicion or ample evidence of a crime by a suspect.

Oyewale also disclosed that the court upheld the interim order forfeiting some of Achimugu's assets, which were suspected to be proceeds of crime, saying that her suit against the commission was dismissed over lack of merit.

The commission's spokesperson then maintained that the details explained above established that the EFCC's case against Achimugu did not have any immediate or remote connection with any politician or known or unknown reference to any political transaction or engagement.

He maintained that the EFCC remain non-sectarian and non-partisan while calling on the public to keep their faith in the professionalism of the anti-graft agency without the addition of any extraneous consideration to its practice.

