Rivers State Governor Sir Siminalayi Fubara has approved a generous Christmas bonus of N100,000 for civil servants, public servants, and pensioners in the state. This move is aimed at enabling the beneficiaries to have a joyful and fulfilling Yuletide celebration.

According to Dr. George Nweke, the State's Head of Service, the governor's approval was given on Monday, December 23, 2024, with immediate implementation directed to ensure civil servants have a wonderful celebration.

The Christmas bonus will be received by workers in various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, as well as pensioners in both the civil and public service. Notably, this is the second time Governor Fubara's administration has provided Christmas bonuses to civil servants, with the amount exceeding the national minimum wage. Pensioners are also included for the first time, demonstrating the governor's commitment to their well-being.

Why Fubara gives N100,000 Christmas bonus to workers

Governor Fubara's 'Rivers First' mantra is at the heart of this initiative, focusing on securing the happiness and well-being of Rivers people across various sectors of the economy. By providing this substantial bonus, the governor aims to bring joy and relief to the beneficiaries during the festive season.

The governor's decision has been well-received, with many praising his kindness and commitment to the welfare of Rivers State employees and pensioners. This move is seen as a significant gesture, especially considering the current economic climate.

As the festive season unfolds, Governor Fubara's Christmas bonus is expected to bring cheer and financial relief to the beneficiaries, enabling them to celebrate with their loved ones. This initiative reinforces the governor's dedication to prioritizing the well-being and happiness of Rivers State citizens.

