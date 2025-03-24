Bauchi Central Senator Abdul Ningi has come under criticism for sharing ₦1,000 note to members of his constituents in a viral video

The Bauchi senator's video was shared by one Ayekooto, which knocked the state governor's son and former Jigawa governor Sule Lamido, who criticised Seyi Tinubu for sharing Ramadan food in the north

Recall that Senator Ningi once made headlines when he became the first senator to be suspended under Senate President Godswill Akpabio's leadership

Bauchi - Senator Abdul Ningi from Bauchi Central Senatorial District has been on the streets of his constituency sharing ₦1,000 each to Okada riders, who are supposed members of his constituency.

The Bauchi senator made the headlines when he became the first to be suspended under the Godswill Akpabio-led Tenth Senate leadership. He was suspended for three months over the allegation of budget padding.

Senator Abdul Ningi has been seen sharing ₦1k notes to constituents Photo Credit: @Sen_AbdulNingi

Source: Facebook

Ningi, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senator, subsequently resigned as the chairman of the Northern Senators Forum (NSF).

Ayekooto shared video of Senator Ningi

Sharing the video of the moment on social media, Ayekooto, said the Bauchi state governor's son and former governor of Jigawa Sule Lamido, criticised President Bola Tinubu's son, for sharing Ramadan's palliative in the north, but they all kept quiet about Senator Ningi.

Ayekooto wrote:

"In Bauchi, the Governor’s son said Seyi Tinubu should stop holding Iftar with Bauchi people, Sule Lamido also said that Seyi’s Iftar is embarrassing. Now, this is Senator Ningi from Bauchi State PDP, teaching Seyi Tinubu how to empower people."

Nigerians react to Senator Ningi's video

The video of the senator has been generating reactions from concerned Nigerians on social media, with many condemning the action of the lawmakers.

Senator Abdul Ningi has been seen sharing money to members of his constituents Photo Credit: @Sen_AbdulNingi

Source: UGC

Below are some of the reactions that followed the senator's action:

King Emeka commented:

"In his mind, he has done something good for the community. These are the kind of Nigerians that want people to remain poor so they can feel good about themselves."

Abba Askar wrote:

"If you don't understand Hausa the guy wearing a white kaftan standing next to the Senator is shouting there's no any other Senator better than the senator in the whole world not just in Nigeria cox of ordinary 1k."

Okiti-Ogan reacted:

"All those northerners attacking Seyi Tinubu for his benevolence to the poor are wicked, insensitive and diabolical in thinking. Bauchi governor's son attacked Seyi for doing better than Senator Ningi here from the same Bauchi!"

Bombardier said:

"Once it is one of their own, it is not a problem. The Northers are the problem of the North, using religion and poverty as instruments to perpetually strangulate the masses."

F. Horla Dheji tweeted:

"Those northern apologies that were saying nonsense about Seyi Tinubu, would pretend as if this never happened. Hypocrisy has taken over their reasoning."

See the video here:

Senator Ningi address the Senate

Legit.ng earlier reported that Senator Abdul Ningi, who was recalled from his three-month suspension, has addressed colleagues at the red chamber.

The Bauchi senator told the Senate president Godswill Akpabio to let bygone be bygone, adding that he had moved on and was ready for his legislative duties.

He then thanked the leadership of the Senate, colleagues and those who have visited and commiserated with him during the period.

