Skit maker Broda Shaggi resurfaced on Instagram on Friday, July 25, 2026, after a prolonged absence from social media

His return came months after a report alleged he had been shot while filming near the Sango-Ota Bridge area of Ogun state in March 2026

Fans flooded the comments section with prayers and relief after spotting the content creator back online

Popular Nigerian skit maker and content creator, Samuel Perry, better known as Broda Shaggi, made a quiet but significant comeback on Instagram on Friday, 25 July 2026.

Shaggi shared a new picture on his Instagram story that showed him flashing a peace sign while wearing glasses and a green, yellow, and red jersey, with Victony's track "SLICK" playing in the background.

Broda Shaggi shows peace sign in new picture on Instagram. Credit: brodashaggi

Source: Twitter

While the post carried no written caption, its message was loud enough for fans who had been worried about the comedian's well-being.

Broda Shaggi's Months-Long Absence

Broda Shaggi had been noticeably quiet on social media for several months following a report in March 2026 that alleged he had been shot while filming in the Sango-Ota Bridge area of Ogun state.

The incident sparked widespread concern among his supporters and triggered a wave of prayers and messages across platforms.

Legit.ng also reported that his close associate and skit maker, Officer Woos, also debunked rumours claiming he announced Broda Shaggi's death.

His reappearance on Friday marked the first visible sign of life from the content creator since that period, and it was enough to send fans into a frenzy.

A screenshot of Broda Shaggi's Instagram post is below:

Fans express gratitude as Broda Shaggi returns online with new look. Credit: brodashaggi

Source: Instagram

Fans React to Broda Shaggi's Return

The short Instagram story quickly drew emotional responses from followers who had clearly been tracking his silence on Instagram.

@ademi_de2347 wrote:

"Hmmmmm I noticed he's been off for some times get well soon"

@officialonseyoo reacted:

"Thanks 🙏 God"

@tosin.capital01 commented:

"God's blessing and protection over your life shaggi"

@codequeen_tech stated:

"We will not cry over you shagi inshallah and in Jesus' name"

@radicalevangelist_ wrote:

"Thank God for his mercy"

Concerns about Broda Shaggi

Legit.ng previously reported that concerns mounted among fans after Broda Shaggi posted an unusually cryptic message on social media, disabled comments, and shared worrying images.

In the post, the skit maker poured out his heart to God, stating that he is still holding on because he was asked to trust Him.

He acknowledged not understanding everything happening around him but affirmed his belief that God allowed it for a reason.

Source: Legit.ng