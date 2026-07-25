Suspected bandits stormed Bungudu town on Thursday night and seized the local government chairman, his wife, and children from his residence

Four security operatives, including two police officers and two vigilantes, were killed during the attack on the chairman's home

Security forces who pursued the attackers managed to rescue some of the children, but the chairman and his wife remained in captivity

Suspected bandits have kidnapped Hon. Nura Umar Bungudu, the Chairman of Bungudu Local Government Area in Zamfara State, after a late-night raid on his residence in the Zango area of Bungudu town, located less than 20 kilometres from the state capital, Gusau.

The attack took place on Thursday night, July 22.

Suspected bandits stormed Bungudu town on Thursday night, kidnapping the local government chairman, his wife, and their children. Photo credit: @iambabangida

Source: Twitter

According to a resident who spoke on condition of anonymity, the gunmen overpowered the security detail at the chairman's home, killing two police officers and two vigilantes, before seizing the chairman and members of his family.

"They killed two policemen and two vigilantes, including one volunteer vigilante who had been actively helping to protect the town from bandit attacks," the source said.

Zamfara: How the attack unfolded

The resident said the security team at the residence put up a fight but could not match the firepower of the assailants, Vanguard reported.

"The bandits came into the town determined to carry out their mission. The chairman's security team put up resistance, but they were outgunned," he said.

The gunmen initially took the chairman, his wife, and their children. Security operatives who responded to the attack later pursued the fleeing bandits and were able to free between four and five of the children. The chairman and his wife, however, were not recovered.

"They kidnapped the chairman along with his wife and children, but security personnel later rescued some of the children. Unfortunately, the chairman was taken away," the source said.

Reinforcements were deployed but arrived too late.

"The security personnel tried their best, but by the time reinforcements got there, the bandits had already executed their plan and escaped," the resident added.

Residents call for stronger security

The source blamed the increasing frequency of attacks in the area on the heavy weaponry available to the gunmen and on alleged informants who tip them off ahead of operations, Daily Trust reported.

"They don't give any warning before attacking. They come heavily armed and in large numbers. Despite the efforts of security forces, they still managed to escape with the chairman," he said.

He called on the government and security agencies to do more to protect communities across Zamfara State.

"Our people resisted alongside the security forces, but the bandits overpowered them. They carry sophisticated weapons that ordinary people cannot match. We appeal to the authorities to do more to protect lives and property," he said.

Calls and a text message sent to the Zamfara State Police Command spokesperson, DSP Yazid Abubakar, were not returned before this report was filed.

Bandits kill 24 farmers in Zamfara

Previously, Legit.ng reported that armed bandits killed at least 24 farmers in Zamfara state after attacking farming communities in the Sauna district of Talata Mafara Local Government Area.

The gunmen reportedly rode into the communities on motorcycles on Tuesday afternoon, July 21, and opened fire on people working on their farms. Several others were injured in the attack.

Source: Legit.ng