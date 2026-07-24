TikTok flagged millions of videos uploaded by Nigerian users in the first quarter of 2026 as it ramped up content moderation efforts

The platform also intensified enforcement on TikTok LIVE in Nigeria, recording a significant jump from the previous reporting period

TikTok revealed sweeping global action on AI-generated content, including a major crackdown on fake accounts and misleading media

TikTok took down more than 4.8 million videos from Nigerian users between January and March 2026, marking one of its most aggressive enforcement periods on the platform in the country.

The figures were disclosed in the company's Q1 2026 Community Guidelines Enforcement Report, which showed that the removed content accounted for 0.6 per cent of all videos uploaded by Nigerian users during the quarter.

Why TikTok removed 4.8 million Nigerian contents from its platform. Credit: tiktok

Source: UGC

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the platform said 99.8 per cent of those violating videos were caught and removed before any user reported them, with 92.8 per cent taken down within 24 hours of being flagged.

TikTok's LIVE Crackdown in Nigeria

Beyond pre-recorded content, TikTok also took action against live broadcasts. The platform suspended 120,000 LIVE sessions in Nigeria for breaching its community guidelines, roughly 40,000 more than it recorded in the previous reporting period.

Globally, the platform carried out more than 58 million LIVE enforcement actions, which included suspending over 50.7 million sessions and issuing warnings or demonetisation penalties to nearly 22 million creators.

TikTok credited part of its enforcement success in Nigeria to its working relationship with the Office of the National Security Adviser and local civil society organisations.

On the global scale, the platform removed more than 184 million videos worldwide, accounting for 0.5 per cent of all uploads, pointing to continued investment in moderation infrastructure and safety systems.

AI Content and Fake Account Removals

Artificial intelligence featured prominently in the report. TikTok removed more than 118,000 Nigerian posts that fell under its policy on edited media and AI-generated content during the same period. The company also wiped out more than 86 million fake accounts globally as part of its push to contain AI-generated spam and shield users from misleading material.

The platform noted that more than three billion videos have now been labelled globally as AI-generated, using a combination of content credentials, creator disclosure tools and invisible watermarking technology. Creators are required to label realistic AI-generated media to maintain transparency with audiences.

TikTok's aggressive enforcement targets Nigerian users. Credit: tiktok

Source: Facebook

TikTok also used the AI for Good Global Summit in Geneva to announce new initiatives targeting AI literacy and transparency. As part of those efforts, the company confirmed it had joined the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity Steering Committee, positioning itself to help shape international standards around AI content and digital authenticity.

Lagos TikTok dares armed men

Legit.ng previously reported that a young Lagos resident has unintentionally fueled a wave of fear and confusion online after confronting a group of armed men on TikTok.

The men, suspected to be terrorists, posted a disturbing video, only for the lady to challenge them to come to Ikeja if they were truly as powerful as they claimed.

The group responded with a chilling “OK.”

Source: Legit.ng