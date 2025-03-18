Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance in Nigeria.

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The Rivers government on Tuesday night, March 18, said it is early to make comments on the presidential declaration of a state of emergency in the state.

Legit.ng had reported how President Bola Tinubu in a nationwide broadcast, suspended Rivers state governor, Siminialayi Fubara, his deputy, Professor Ngozi Nma Odu, as well as the members of the state house of assembly.

As reported by Vanguard, Joseph Johnson, commissioner of information and communications, said it was too hasty for the government to take any position.

Johnson said:

“The president has made a declaration and what do you think we can say. I think it is too hasty to make any comment about it.”

Legit.ng reports that to manage the affairs of the state, President Tinubu appointed Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (Rtd) as Administrator, with immediate effect.

Tinubu said the decision was necessary to restore peace, order, and governance in Rivers, as the state had been in political turmoil for months.

The pPresident also cited the demolition of the Rivers state house of assembly complex in December 2023, which he described as an unjustifiable act.

Tinubu said:

"More than a year after the demolition, the complex remains unrebuilt, exacerbating tensions between the executive and legislative arms of the state government."

Tinubu referenced the February 28, 2025 Supreme Court judgment, which ruled that Rivers had effectively ceased to have a functioning government due to the collapse of its legislative arm.

The court had upheld the validity of 27 lawmakers who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), ruling that they must be allowed to resume legislative activities. The 27 legislators have allegiance to Nyesom Wike, the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), and immediate past governor of Rivers.

Despite this ruling, there is still tension in Rivers state.

More to follow...

