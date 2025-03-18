FCT minister Nyesom Wike has revoked the land title of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national secretariat in Abuja due to non-payment of ground rent for 20 years.

The revocation notice, dated March 13, 2025, was signed by Chijioke Nwankwoeze, Director of Land Administration, citing violations of the Land Use Act.

The PDP national secretariat land is part of over 4,700 properties affected by Wike’s land revocation campaign in Abuja.

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

FCT, Abuja - The minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has revoked the land of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national secretariat in Abuja.

PDP land revoked over 20 years of unpaid rent

Reason emerges as Wike-led FCTA revokes PDP national secretariat land in Abuja. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

The revocation notice was contained in a letter dated March 13, 2025.

The letter titled “Notice of right of occupancy,” was signed by the Director, Land Administration (FTC), Chijioke Nwankwoeze.

As reported by Daily Trust, Nwankwoeze attributed the decision to the failure of the opposition party to pay the annual ground rents from January 1, 2006, to January 1, 2025.

The letter read:

“I have been directed to refer to the above Right of Occupancy granted to PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC PARTY (PDP), NATIONAL SECRETARIAT and inform you that the Minister of Federal Capital Territory has in the exercise of powers conferred on him under the Land Use Act No. 6 of 1978, Cap. L5, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, revoked your rights, interests and privileges over Plot No. 243 within Central Area, Cadastral Zone A00, Abuja.

“The revocation is in view of your continued contravention of the terms and conditions of grant of the Right of Occupancy by failing to pay the annual ground rents due on the property for twenty (20) years, from Ist of January 2006 to 1st of January 2025. This is despite the many publications made by the FCT Administration since 2023 in several national dailies and on electronic media requesting all allottees of plots in the Federal Capital Territory to pay up every outstanding bill and ground rent on their property.

“You would please note that the said breaches by PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC PARTY (PDP), NATIONAL SECRETARIAT (MISC 81346) run contrary to the provisions of Section 28, Subsection 5 (a) and (b) of the Land Use Act.”

Daily Trust reports that the land is one of the over 4,700 lands the minister revoked in Abuja.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng