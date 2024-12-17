Nextdora Nigeria Ltd is suing FCT minister Nyesom Wike and some individuals in an Abuja High Court to prevent the sale of its land in Guzape, Abuja

The company’s legal team, led by Reuben Atabo (SAN), filed a suit on December 16, requesting a declaration that the company is the rightful title holder of the property

The lawsuit includes a request for N500 million in damages for trespassing but the case has not yet been assigned to a judge

A firm, Nextdora Nigeria Limited, is seeking an order from an Abuja High Court to restrain Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and others from selling its landed property.

The company has filed a suit requesting an order to prevent the sale of its property in Guzape, Abuja, by the FCT minister and other individuals.

In the suit filed on Monday, December 16, the company, listed as the claimant, sued Mr Eric Anyamene Nnamdi, Hajiya Bilikisu Mallam, Wike and the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) as 1st to 4th defendants respectively.

Nextdora Nigeria Ltd has requested the court to award N500 million in damages against the defendants for trespassing on its land.

As reported by The Guardian, it sought seven reliefs, including a declaration that the claimant is the title holder of the Abuja property.

The company is seeking multiple legal declarations to affirm its exclusive rights to the 2.46-hectare plot of land, including,

“a declaration that the claimant is entitled to the lawful use, occupation and quiet enjoyment of the property.

“A declaration that the entry of the 1st and 2nd defendants (Nnamdi and Hajiya Bilikisu) into the claimant’s property amounts to trespass and therefore wrongful, illegal and unlawful,” among others.

The matter is yet to be assigned to a judge as at the time of filing the report.

Wike under fire over FCT demolitions

Earlier, Legit.ng former national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, condemned President Tinubu’s silence over the mass demolitions of houses in the FCT by Wike.

Frank described the demolitions as “illegal” and “oppressive,” urging the President to act swiftly to prevent further suffering for residents in the territory.

