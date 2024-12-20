Abbas Tajudeen, the speaker of the House of Representatives, has denied the report that he was yet to make outstanding payments of the land allocated to him in Abuja

Abbas, in a statement, disclosed that he was only allocated one land in the FCT and that he had paid his dues since October, earlier in 2024

The FCTA, under Nyesom Wike's watch, has earlier listed names of prominent Nigerians, including Abbas, as not paying their dues and threatened to revoke their lands

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, has denied reports that he owes the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) outstanding payments for land titles.

According to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi, Abbas has only one land allocation in the FCT and has since settled his outstanding payment in October 2024.

The Speaker expressed surprise that his name was included among those with outstanding payments, leading to the revocation of land titles. He attributed this to an error on the part of the FCTA and advised them to be more careful in handling such issues.

Land revocation: Speaker Abbas warned media

Abbas also warned the media to verify their facts before publishing stories and to refrain from spreading misleading information about him.

The FCTA, under the watch of the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, had earlier revoked land titles belonging to several prominent individuals, including former President Muhammadu Buhari, former Chief Justice of Nigeria Walter Onnoghen, and Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State, due to non-payment of outstanding fees.

However, Abbas has denied being among those with outstanding payments, claiming that he had settled his dues in October 2024. The Speaker's denial has added a new twist to the saga, with many calling for greater transparency in allocating and managing land titles in the FCT.

