The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project has urged Tinubu’s administration to stop the alleged intimidation and harassment of NYSC member Ushie Uguamaye

Uguamaye, a Lagos corper, posted a TikTok video lamenting the rising cost of living and describing Tinubu as a “terrible president,” which led to threats and a summon from NYSC

SERAP has warned that if the intimidation persists, the organisation will take legal action, noting that "freedom of expression is a fundamental right"

The Socio-Economic Rights And Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to direct the leadership of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to immediately end the intimidation, harassment and threat against a Youth corper identified as Ushie Uguamaye.

SERAP made this call on Sunday, March 16, in a statement shared on its official website on X.

Corps member criticises Tinubu's government

The controversy began when Uguamaye, a corps member serving in Lagos, posted a viral TikTok video lamenting the soaring cost of living under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

She tearfully called Bola Tinubu a “terrible president” and pointed to rampant inflation and poor living conditions, including describing Lagos as a “smelling state.”

The video quickly gained traction, sparking widespread discussion online. However, within hours, Uguamaye claimed she received calls from NYSC officials demanding she remove the post, followed by a summons to appear before a panel at the NYSC secretariat in Eti-Osa on March 17, 2025.

She later expressed fears for her safety, alleging her personal details had been leaked and that threats were intensifying.

SERAP tells Tinubu to protect embattled corper

Reacting to the NYSC’s alleged response to the viral video, SERAP, on Sunday, insisted that "freedom of expression is a fundamental right".

SERAP therefore called on President Tinubu-led administration to stop NYSC from further intimidating corps member and ensure her safety.

SERAP tweeted:

"Everyone has a right to criticize their government without fear of reprisals. Freedom of expression is a fundamental right. We’ll see in court if the threat is not immediately withdrawn.

"The NYSC board should stop treating criticism as a crime and immediately end the intimidation, harassment and threat against Ms Ushie Uguamaye.

"The administration must direct the NYSC leadership to guarantee her safety and security."

