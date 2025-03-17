BREAKING: SERAP Sends Urgent Message to Tinubu over NYSC’s Alleged Threat to Lagos Corper
- The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project has urged Tinubu’s administration to stop the alleged intimidation and harassment of NYSC member Ushie Uguamaye
- Uguamaye, a Lagos corper, posted a TikTok video lamenting the rising cost of living and describing Tinubu as a “terrible president,” which led to threats and a summon from NYSC
- SERAP has warned that if the intimidation persists, the organisation will take legal action, noting that "freedom of expression is a fundamental right"
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements
The Socio-Economic Rights And Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to direct the leadership of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to immediately end the intimidation, harassment and threat against a Youth corper identified as Ushie Uguamaye.
SERAP made this call on Sunday, March 16, in a statement shared on its official website on X.
Corps member criticises Tinubu's government
The controversy began when Uguamaye, a corps member serving in Lagos, posted a viral TikTok video lamenting the soaring cost of living under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.
She tearfully called Bola Tinubu a “terrible president” and pointed to rampant inflation and poor living conditions, including describing Lagos as a “smelling state.”
The video quickly gained traction, sparking widespread discussion online. However, within hours, Uguamaye claimed she received calls from NYSC officials demanding she remove the post, followed by a summons to appear before a panel at the NYSC secretariat in Eti-Osa on March 17, 2025.
She later expressed fears for her safety, alleging her personal details had been leaked and that threats were intensifying.
SERAP tells Tinubu to protect embattled corper
Reacting to the NYSC’s alleged response to the viral video, SERAP, on Sunday, insisted that "freedom of expression is a fundamental right".
SERAP therefore called on President Tinubu-led administration to stop NYSC from further intimidating corps member and ensure her safety.
SERAP tweeted:
"Everyone has a right to criticize their government without fear of reprisals. Freedom of expression is a fundamental right. We’ll see in court if the threat is not immediately withdrawn.
"The NYSC board should stop treating criticism as a crime and immediately end the intimidation, harassment and threat against Ms Ushie Uguamaye.
"The administration must direct the NYSC leadership to guarantee her safety and security."
Read more about the NYSC saga here:
- Sowore accompanies Lagos corper who tackled Tinubu to NYSC office, shares update, photos
- NYSC saga: Obi backs underfire corps member, decries intimidation of youth
- NYSC remains silent as corps member raises alarm over threat to her life for criticising Tinubu
- Amnesty International speaks over threat to corp members to tackling Tinubu
VDM makes offer to viral NYSC member
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that social media critic VDM defended an NYSC member over her comment about Tinubu's government.
VDM shared what the corps member should expect after her comment. He also made an offer to her incase she got blacklisted.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from the Nigerian Institue of Journalism (NIJ), where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. In 2024, Esther obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.