Verydarkman, in a new video, sent a message to President Bola Tinubu's son Seyi regarding the development of the youth in the country

The social media critic who is currently in China explained how the Nigerian government, through Seyi Tinubu, can learn from the Asian country

Verydarkman's remark about the president as well as those working with has, however, triggered backlash

Social media critic Martins Otse Verydarkman has called on President Bola Tinubu's son Seyi Tinubu to be the voice of the Nigerian youth at the federal level.

VDM, who has been in China for a few days, shared his experience, including how he was stunned by the level of technology and development in the Asian country.

VDM shares his experience in China, sends words to Seyi Tinubu.

The critic, who described President Tinubu as old, also made an unpleasant remark about those working with him.

"Your father is old, and the people around him, their brains are dusty with cobwebs" — VeryDarkMan said in the video which has gone viral.

VDM noted that Seyi was the only one who could speak on behalf of the youth to the president on how they can also be like their industrious counterparts in China.

Mixed reactions trail VDM's address to Seyi Tinubu.

"You are the closest the youth have ever been to power, there are a lot of things you can help us with, coming to China has opened my eyes to a lot of things we can emulate, there are a lot of potentials in Nigeria that we are not utilising because the old men can't see but you Seyi Tinubu can see," VDM told Seyi.

Watch video of VDM's message to Seyi Tinubu below:

Reactions trail VDM's message to Seyi Tinubu

Several netizens slammed VDM for disrespecting the presidency with his remark. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below

Kolaqhazim said:

"See the audacity Who are those celebrating this guy for God's sake."

sami_oamen wrote:

"China cannot be world power when Mandarin is only spoken in three or four countries and almost everyone spends dollar. US is still world power. Language and currency matters in becoming the world power."

realVirusMedia said:

"This time around, dey will not release you."

ojehtoju said:

"Ah ah! This is too much na. VDM you're talking to Nigeria's FIRST SON o."

JacobAmeh6 wrote:

"Hope you have enough security that can protect you from you know you know. I'm only saying this because I care about you.."

VDM's new song out on YouTube Music

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that VDM's debut song was released on YouTube music.

VDM's producer also shared a link to the video while dropping an update about other streaming platforms.

The song also came with a music cover which included VDM's name and a cross.

