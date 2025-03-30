The President of Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his 73rd birthday

Former Military Head of State, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), commended Tinubu for his leadership style

Former vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, also joined other Nigerians to celebrate and wish Tinubu well

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - The President of Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has described President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s passion for Nigeria’s progress as contagious.

Akpabio said President Tinubu’s vision and dedication to Nigeria is inspiring.

Akpabio, IBB, Osinbajo commend President Bola Tinubu on his 73rd birthday Photo credit: Godswill Akpabio/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

As reported by Vanguard, Akpabio said this in a congratulatory message to Tinubu on his 73rd birthday anniversary on Saturday, March 29, 2025.

“Your leadership, vision and dedication to our great nation are truly inspiring.

“As Senate President, I have had the privilege of working closely with you, and I must say that your passion for Nigeria’s progress is contagious,”

Former Military Head of State, retired General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), described Tinubu as selfless and the “Asiwaju of the Universe.”

Babangida praised President Tinubu as he eulogised Tinubu’s leadership on his 73rd birthday anniversary.

As reported by Leadership, Babangida commended Tinubu’s commitment to democratic values, pledging his support and solidarity with the president.

“With your rich background in the struggle for the emancipation of the ordinary Nigerian, coupled with your commitment to deepening democratic values in Nigeria, your history speaks for your persona."

IBB as he is fondly called added that:

“You have come to lead Nigeria at a very trying time in our nation’s history, but your leadership intervention thus far has been very remarkable, bold, resilient, and encouraging. Only those who have been there know exactly the grit required to lead Nigeria and Nigerians.”

Former vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, prayed for strength and wisdom for President Tinubu on his 73rd birthday.

Wishing Tinubu a happy birthday vi ahis X handle, @ProfOsinbajo, Osinbajo wrote:

"Happy Birthday, Mr. President!

“As your days increase, so shall your strength, wisdom, and fulfillment, in Jesus’ name. Amen.”

