Former Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has denied claims that he betrayed the 2023 PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar

In an interview with BBC Hausa, El-Rufai criticised President Tinubu’s administration, stating that his expectations based on Tinubu’s Lagos record had not been met

Amid permutations for the 2027 elections, El-Rufai called on prominent opposition figures, including Atiku, Peter Obi, Rotimi Amaechi, and Rauf Aregbesola, to join the SDP

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The immediate past governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has refuted claims that he betrayed former Vice President and the 2023 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar.

El-Rufai denies betraying Atiku in trending video

A video of El-Rufai speaking on betrayal, relationship with Atiku, surfaced. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Nasir El-Rufai

Source: Facebook

Speaking in an interview with BBC Hausa, which is trending on Saturday, March 15, El-Rufai, who recently left the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Social Democratic Party (SDP), addressed the allegations of betraying Atiku:

El-Rufai said:

“I never betrayed Atiku Abubakar because we didn’t meet in politics; we met at work. At work, if I see that he didn’t do well, whoever he is, I will tell him. I told Buhari, and I even took Buhari to court on the new naira issue.”

As reported by The Punch, hEl-Rufai recalled the political feud between former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Atiku, stating that those who worked with Obasanjo at the time believed he was right.

“When Obasanjo and Atiku were having issues, those of us working with Obasanjo looked at the issues between them and said Obasanjo was right.

“It was not about north and south; Obasanjo was right. Atiku and I are now together, and if I betrayed him, why are we together now?”

El-Rufai urges Peter Obi, other opposition leaders to join SDP

El-Rufai woos Peter Obi, Atiku, Amaechi others to join SDP. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi, Nasir El-Rufai

Source: Facebook

Speaking further, El-Rufai urged opposition leaders, including Atiku, Labour Party’s Peter Obi, former Rivers ftate governor, Rotimi Amaechi, and ex-minister Rauf Aregbesola, to join the SDP.

Expressing his disappointment with the current administration, El-Rufai, who spoke in Hausa, said:

“What pains me is that the government we supported and had confidence in would do well because we saw what Tinubu did in Lagos despite his challenges.

“We all know about his issues in Chicago, but we thought if he could replicate his work in Lagos for Nigeria, let’s support him. However, he failed.”

El-Rufai concluded by reaffirming his call for unity among opposition figures, saying:

“What I want and pray for is for all opposition leaders— Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Rotimi Amaechi, and Rauf Aregbesola— to join the SDP.”

Watch El-Rufai's full interview below:

Read more about El-Rufai, SDP here:

El-Rufai speaks on 2027 presidency

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nasir El-Rufai, the former Kaduna state governor, said he has yet to discuss his 2027 presidential ambitions with anyone.

The former governor stated this in an interview while speaking on the possibility of taking on President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

El-Rufai recently criticised President Tinubu's administration and the APC after engaging with several opposition leaders.

Source: Legit.ng