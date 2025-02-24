Breaking: El-Rufai Opens Up on Presidential Ambition Ahead of 2027
Nasir El-Rufai, the former governor of Kaduna state, has said he was yet to start nursing the 2027 presidential ambition and that he was yet to discuss it with anyone.
E-Rufai, who was the governor of Kaduna State between 2015 and 2023, said this while speaking on AriseTV Prime Time on Monday, February 24.
The embattled chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) expressed uncertainty about his membership in the ruling party ahead of the 2027 general election.
The immediate part governor alleged that the appointment by President Bola Tinubu was lopsidedness in the appointment President Bola Tinubu has made and that many of the presidential appointments favoured the president's boys and not the Yorubas.
Source: Legit.ng
