A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to share her results of the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) she sat for

The lady sat for science-based subjects; Physics, Biology, Chemistry, and English language, getting the highest mark in English

Her story of writing her JAMB for the third time in a row drew the attention of many Nigerians on social media

A Nigerian lady has shared her 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result on social media after writing the exam for the third time.

The candidate, identified on TikTok as @ammaraah06, posted a video on April 21, 2026, showing her scores shortly after the results were released.

A Nigerian lady who wrote 2026 JAMB shares her result. Photo credit: @ammaraah06/TikTok

Source: TikTok

According to the result she shared, she scored 67 in English, 45 in Physics, 51 in Biology, and 63 in Chemistry, bringing her total aggregate to 226.

UTME lady reacts to her performance

While reacting to her result, the young lady expressed mixed feelings about her performance. She admitted it was not her original target, but noted it was her best result so far.

“Not what I aimed for buh I thank God. This is actually higher than all the ones I've done before, so I'm actually happy,” she wrote.

In an earlier video posted before the release of her results, @ammaraah06 opened up about her struggles with gaining admission and her repeated attempts at the exam.

A JAMB candidate has shared her 2026 UTME result. Photo credit: @ammaraah06/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She described having written the JAMB exam multiple times without success and expressed frustration about being academically behind her peers.

She said:

"3rd jamb

well I'm not surprised I've always been the dumbest in my era sometimes I feel like school's not for me bcos despite all my effort I will not still gain admission

I'm soo tireddd

infact I don't know what's for me bcos no matter what I do it won't work 😫

my mates are about to enter 200 some 300 and some 400 while I'm still finding it difficult to enter 100 lvl

I just have a feeling that this particular one is going to be my best and this is definitely my last🥺😌🥰"

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady repeats JAMB 3 times

Her story has since gone viral, drawing reactions from many Nigerians. Legit.ng compiled some of the comments as seen below:

BOBBY NATION said:

"This is my first and last JAMB. Because of Jesus Christ. Amen."

ẞLÊSSFUL said:

“Mother Mary will intercede for you. 🙏 I pray this will be your last time writing JAMB, in Jesus’ name, amen. 🙏 The holy angels will guide you on the right path, amen. 🙏 You will come out with flying colours. 🟪🟦🟢🟠⚪🟧🧡♥️🩵 You will gain admission into your dream school in the mighty name of Jesus. 🙏🙏 Don’t get tired—continue to strive until you achieve your goal. 💯💯💯 I wish you good luck.”

ARAMIDE said:

"I am rooting for you, stranger. This will be your last JAMB in Jesus name. It will be your best exam so far. God will help all of us. We will come out in flying colours."

Nurse aspirant shares her JAMB score

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a UTME candidate shared the emotional moment she checked her 2026 JAMB result after borrowing money for airtime.

The lady, who is also a nursing aspirant, scored slightly above the official JAMB cut-off mark but expressed disappointment after failing to complete her Chemistry paper.

The result was lower than her previous score, leading her to question her chances of studying nursing.

Source: Legit.ng