2027: Lagos House Majority Leader Breaks Silence on Rumoured Defection From APC, Details Surface
- The majority leader of the Lagos state house of assembly, Adewale Temitope Adedeji, has dismissed defection rumours
- The lawmaker stressed that he had never contemplated leaving the All Progressives Congress (APC) that brought him to office
- According to him, the people promoting such lies were only trying to make the crisis in the Lagos chapter of the APC worse
Ifako-Ijaiye, Lagos state - As Nigerians look forward to the 2027 election, Adewale Temitope, majority leader of the Lagos state house of assembly, has strongly dismissed reports suggesting he is among members planning to leave the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
A report on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, alleged that at least 25 lawmakers in the Lagos assembly were considering defecting due to internal party tensions.
The report further claimed that these lawmakers were under pressure, with threats that they would not receive return tickets in future elections.
However, Temitope, the lawmaker representing Ifako-Ijaiye 1, in a statement, described himself as a "staunch and avowed member" of the APC, pledging continued loyalty to the party and its leadership.
He said in a statement by his media office obtained by Legit.ng:
"I remain proud of my party, APC, and its leadership in its entirety. I am at peace with myself and will continue to contribute to the achievements of our party and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 'Renewed Hope' agenda'."
APC's Temitope speaks ahead of Lagos polls
Furthermore, Temitope reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring APC’s success in the upcoming local government elections and the 2027 general elections, expressing confidence in the party’s ability to secure victory.
Urging his supporters to remain steadfast, he assured them that the APC remains united and focused on governance.
Lagos lawmakers debunk alleged defection plan
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that members of the Lagos assembly denied reports alleging that 25 of them are planning to defect from the APC to an unnamed political party.
Stephen Ogundipe, the chairman of the house committee on information, security, and strategy, issued the denial in a statement.
The lawmaker said the House refuted the claim and members reaffirmed their commitment to the party and resolve to settle the internal crisis amicably, using the established mechanism within the party.
Source: Legit.ng
