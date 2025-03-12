The majority leader of the Lagos state house of assembly, Adewale Temitope Adedeji, has dismissed defection rumours

The lawmaker stressed that he had never contemplated leaving the All Progressives Congress (APC) that brought him to office

According to him, the people promoting such lies were only trying to make the crisis in the Lagos chapter of the APC worse

Ifako-Ijaiye, Lagos state - As Nigerians look forward to the 2027 election, Adewale Temitope, majority leader of the Lagos state house of assembly, has strongly dismissed reports suggesting he is among members planning to leave the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

A report on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, alleged that at least 25 lawmakers in the Lagos assembly were considering defecting due to internal party tensions.

The report further claimed that these lawmakers were under pressure, with threats that they would not receive return tickets in future elections.

However, Temitope, the lawmaker representing Ifako-Ijaiye 1, in a statement, described himself as a "staunch and avowed member" of the APC, pledging continued loyalty to the party and its leadership.

He said in a statement by his media office obtained by Legit.ng:

"I remain proud of my party, APC, and its leadership in its entirety. I am at peace with myself and will continue to contribute to the achievements of our party and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 'Renewed Hope' agenda'."

APC's Temitope speaks ahead of Lagos polls

Furthermore, Temitope reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring APC’s success in the upcoming local government elections and the 2027 general elections, expressing confidence in the party’s ability to secure victory.

Urging his supporters to remain steadfast, he assured them that the APC remains united and focused on governance.

