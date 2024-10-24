Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has suspended Attorney General Fidelis Mnyim for joining a legal challenge EFCC and ICPC

The suspension follows a lawsuit filed by 19 states, including Benue, contesting the legality of the EFCC and ICPC's establishment

Governor Alia emphasized that the suspension is aimed at upholding the state’s commitment to fighting corruption

Makurdi, Benue state - Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has taken decisive action by suspending the state’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice and Public Order, Fidelis Mnyim.

The state government moved after his alleged involvement in a legal challenge questioning the constitutionality of Nigeria’s anti-corruption bodies—the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC).

The suspension follows a lawsuit filed by 19 states, including Benue, challenging the establishment of the EFCC and ICPC.

Mnyim was part of the legal team representing these states, a move that Governor Alia viewed as undermining the fight against corruption.

Governor Alia’s statement on the suspension

Speaking through his Chief Press Secretary, Governor Alia expressed discontent with Mnyim's involvement in the suit.

"This administration has zero tolerance for corruption. Any action that attempts to weaken the institutions tasked with fighting corruption will not be tolerated.

"The suspension of the Attorney General is necessary to uphold the integrity of our state and ensure that we align with national efforts to fight corruption."

Supreme court reserves judgment on EFCC legality

On Tuesday, October 21, the Supreme Court reserved its judgment on the suit filed by 19 states contesting the legality of the EFCC and ICPC.

The states, including Benue, argued that the UN Convention against Corruption, which formed the basis of the EFCC Establishment Act in 2004, was not properly domesticated under Section 12 of the Nigerian Constitution.

The states assert that for any international convention to be incorporated into Nigerian law, it must follow the specific legislative process outlined in Section 12, which they claim was bypassed.

