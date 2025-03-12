Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has reacted to the ongoing political crisis rocking Rivers state

Senator Sani said the ultimate goal of those involved in the saga is the impeachment of Governor Sim Fubara

Nigerians took to Senator Sani's post to contribute to the political crisis between Governor Fubara and pro-Nyesom Wike's lawmakers

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, said the ultimate goal in the political crisis rocking Rivers state is the impeachment of Governor Sim Fubara.

Senator Sani said there is no peace in the negotiation and calculation of the parties involved in the saga.

Shehu Sani says peace is not the ultimate goal in Rivers political crisis. Photo credit: Nyesom Wike/Shehu Sani/Sir Sim Fubara

Source: Facebook

The chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said only God knows the aftermath of the impeachment.

He made this known in a post shared via his X handle @ShehuSani on Wednesday, March 12, 2025.

“The ultimate goal in Rivers is impeachment and not peace; what happens afterward is left to God.”

Nigerians react on Rivers political crisis

@EmenikeNgwoke

"Exactly sir, that's their main goal.

"Unfortunately the Governor has shown signs of 'weakness' in this regard. He publicly said that the worst that would happen is him 'being removed'. You don't talk like that, especially when facing an 'unforgiving' opponents."

@kortillery

"I'm glad someone can see this... Its never about Rivers people or democracy...

"its just one man's selfish desire."

@AhmadDacholom

"Wike is still in PDP, why shouldn't the governor decamped to APC for protection?

@Elder_Politicus

"And the ultimate question is has the governor committed impeachable offenses or not? And if he has, would it be morally right to ask the assembly to sacrifice its constitutional responsibility of “checks and balance” on the alter of primordial sentiments, cheap blackmail? No na!!

Nigerians join Senator Shehu Sani to comment on the Rivers political crisis. Photo credit: Shehu Sani

Source: Facebook

@Appl_75

"If not madness pro max, can house of assembly impeach the governor without the judiciary? Listening to wike’s media chat this afternoon, it’s obvious that the removal of the chief in his family is so painful that he can’t forgive. It’s all personal fight against others."

@DoveDebbi

"The ultimate is impeachment ,d question is how would the impeachment be straight forward as planned by proponents consider the chief justice of the state hold the main ace for an impeachment to succeed. @fayose, @almakura are case study on how legislators don't have final say."

@LekanAdeosun2

"I'm not sure they'll go the impeachment route after the meeting with the president last weekend. Asiwaju knows the implications of an impeachment and will do all possible to avert a Rivers in flames."

Legit.ng earlier reported that the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike said Fubara's letter is "useless" and it is an "insult" to the Speaker Martins Amaewhule-led assembly.

According to Wike, Governor Fubara is not sincere as he is playing to the gallery, adding that he knows the right thing to do.

Fubara reacts after being locked out of Rivers Assembly

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Fubara reacted to the development of him being locked out of the Rivers state House of Assembly.

The Governor said he had written to the speaker of the house and tried to call him but all to no vail, as he expressed regret about the development.

An analyst explained that Fubara should have directed his notification letter to the clerk of the house and not the speaker.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng