A transparency group has accused Benue’s Chief Judge, Justice Maurice Ikpambese, of bias and misconduct, demanding NJC intervention within National Judicial Council (NJC) to launch an investigation into the embattled judge, warning of mass protests if no action is taken.

It is warned that if the NJC does not intervene immediately and urgently, the judiciary in Benue will continue to worsen as the days pass.

Source: Original

Group urges NJC's intervetion

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, the coalition’s leader, Comrade Okpanachi Jacob, accused Justice Ikpambese of engaging in misconduct, political interference, and bias, which they claim have severely compromised the integrity of the judiciary in Benue State.

According to Jacob, the NJC has received multiple petitions against Ikpambese dating back to 2010, yet no significant action has been taken.

Their call for intervention follows a recent resolution by the Benue State House of Assembly, which recommended the Chief Judge’s removal based on a petition from Governor Hyacinth Alia.

Constitutionally, only the governor can rightfully remove a Chief Justice of the state. Image: FB/Hyacinth Alia

Source: Twitter

The petition cites several infractions that are allegedly incompatible with the responsibilities of his judicial office. The coalition insists that the NJC must uphold judicial accountability and ensure that the rule of law is maintained in Benue State.

“Recent events involving the Benue State Judiciary are deeply concerning. The State House of Assembly has taken a constitutional step by recommending the removal of Justice Ikpambese after receiving petitions detailing his alleged misconduct and abuse of office,” Jacob stated.

Citing Section 292(3) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), Jacob emphasized that while the NJC has the authority to discipline judicial officers, it is ultimately the governor who possesses the power to remove a chief judge if found guilty of misconduct.

He alleged that despite receiving numerous petitions over the years, the NJC has failed to take appropriate action.

One of the coalition’s major grievances is what they describe as Justice Ikpambese’s undue influence over the local government election petition tribunal.

They claim that his actions demonstrate favoritism and political compromise, casting doubt on the judiciary’s ability to deliver fair and impartial rulings.

The group further warned that if the NJC does not act swiftly, they will mobilize for large-scale protests to demand judicial accountability.

“We give the NJC a 48-hour ultimatum to investigate and take necessary action. If this demand is ignored, we will have no choice but to occupy the NJC premises in a peaceful demonstration to ensure justice is served,” Jacob declared.

Boat capsizes in River Benue

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that tragedy struck on the River Benue on Saturday when around 20 people, mostly women and children, reportedly drowned after a wooden boat capsized near Ocholonya in Agatu Local Government Area.

The victims, traders returning to Odenyi in Nasarawa Toto LGA of Nasarawa State after attending the Ocholonya market, were caught in the mishap.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng