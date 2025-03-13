The Chairman of the Labour Party Caretaker Committee, Senator Nenadi Usman, has reacted to rumour of defecting to the Social Democratic Party (SDP)

Usman said he is committed and loyal to the Labour Party while ready to work with other opposition parties

The LP leader explained the reason she attended the meeting organised to welcome Nasir El-Rufai to the SDP

FCT, Abuja - The Chairman of the Labour Party Caretaker Committee, Senator Nenadi Usman, has explained why she met with former Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai and the leadership of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Legit.ng earlier reported that El-Rufai announced his defection from the APC to SDP on Monday, March 10, 2025.

Usman said she was invited by the SDP National Chairman, Alhaji Shehu Gabam, to receive Mallam El-Rufai into the opposition fold after dumping the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Usman denied dumping the Labour Party for the SDP after her presence at the meeting sparked defection rumours.

The former senator made this known in a statement issued via her Facebook page on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, after she visited the SDP headquarters in Abuja.

“Yesterday, I was invited by my colleague, the National Chairman of the SDP, Alhaji Shehu Gabam, to receive Mallam El-Rufai into the opposition fold at the SDP Secretariat in Abuja. Mallam’s decision to align with the opposition underscores a growing recognition that a healthy democracy thrives when there is a robust and credible opposition to hold the government accountable."

The former minister of finance pledged her loyalty to the Labour Party.

Usman said the Labour Party is a platform that is ready to work with the opposition for good governance.

“A strong opposition is not just a counterweight to the ruling party. It ensures that government actions are scrutinised, voices of dissent are heard, and the interests of the people remain at the centre of governance. In this regard, the opposition is not a singular entity but a collective of diverse political parties, united by the shared goal of ensuring transparency, equity and good governance.”

Legit.ng also reported that Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue state said that he would not leave APC for SDP.

In a statement by his chief press secretary (CPS), Tersoo Kula, on Wednesday, March 12, the Benue governor stated that he had never contemplated leaving the party that brought him to office.

Alia stated that those spreading such "falsehoods" on social media were merely attempting to sow discord between him and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

APC reacts to El-Rufai’s defection to SDP

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that APC chapter in Kaduna state reacted to the defection of former governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai to the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The APC Secretary in Kaduna State, Alhaji Yahaya Baba-Pate, said the ruling party is unperturbed by El-Rufai’s defection to another party ahead of the 2027 election.

Baba-Pate explained the reason why APC would not lose sleep after El-Rufai dumped the party for SDP.

