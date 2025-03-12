The Lagos State House of Assembly members have denied the reports of dumping the APC for an unnamed political party

Stephen Ogundipe, the chairman of the house committee on information, security and strategy, made the denial in a statement on Tuesday, March 11

The House recalled that similar reports were earlier made in mid-February, and such was equivocally refuted by the lawmakers

Ikeja, Lagos - Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly have denied the reports which alleged that 25 of them are planning to dump the All Progressives Congress (APC) for a political party which was yet to be named.

The denial was made by Stephen Ogundipe, the chairman of the house committee on information, security and strategy, in a statement he issued on Tuesday, March 11.

Lagos lawmakers have denied planning to dump the APC for another party Photo Credit: @lshaofficial

Source: Twitter

Lagos lawmakers allegedly planning to dump APC

Legit.ng recalled that the lawmakers had previously denied a similar defection plan of the lawmakers in mid-February, when it was alleged that the 25 lawmakers are planning to join the Labour Party.

According to Premium Times, Ogundipe specifically stated that the latest speculation was entirely false and baseless, adding that no member of the assembly was contemplating dumping the APC.

He said that there was a need to recall a similar allegation during the latest leadership crisis that rocked the assembly. The report claims that 27 lawmakers were planning to join the Labour Party from the APC.

LSHA denied report of lawmaker dumping APC

The lawmaker said the House refuted the claim and members reaffirmed their commitment to the party and resolve to settle the internal crisis amicably, using the established mechanism within the party.

His statement reads in part:

“We acknowledge that challenges may arise, but we remain committed to addressing them through democratic and lawful processes."

He stressed that the APC leadership is fully engaged and that any outstanding issue would be amicably resolved.

LSHA urged public to dismiss defection rumours

The House then urged the public to disregard the "unfounded reports" that some members are planning to dump the APC, adding that such reports are created to build unnecessary tension and mislead.

Ogundipe reaffirmed that the lawmakers are loyal to APC leaders, President Bola Tinubu, and their steadfastness remained unshaken as well as their support and dedication to the ideals of the party.

He also advised that those spreading the false news should desist from the claim, adding that the assembly remained in its focus in achieving its legislative mandate.

The House stressed that its priority was to enact laws and pass motions that will promote the development and progress of the state.

Why FG reinstated Obasa

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government has been fingered as the brain behind the reinstatement of Mudashiru Obasa as the speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

A security source disclosed that the federal government viewed Obasa's impeachment as illegal because the house was not in session, and only a legitimate speaker could convene the house.

According to the source, even though the case is in court, the federal government did not have to wait for the court to make a pronouncement before taking action on what it considered illegal.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng