Obinna Simon, popularly known as MC Tagwaye, a former member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign team in the 2023 election, has dumped the party for the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Simon, who is an entertainer, youth leader and businessman, explained that he left the party because of a lack of a proper reward system for loyal members. He also accused the party of failure to uphold the ideals of the party.

Obinna Simon has dumped the APC Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNig

Source: Twitter

MC Tagwaye announces resignation from APC

According to Vanguard, MC Tagwaye made this known in a statement on Friday, March 14, adding that his decisive decision was influenced by the conviction that the APC has deviated from the APC.

He stated that the reward system of the party did not honour loyal members and only a few had dominated the leadership structure. He said these few are power brokers who disregard the voices and aspirations of the majority.

The entertainer then criticised the lack of internal democracy within the APC, stating that it has been compromised and that only a few people are making decisions in the party and sidelined the majority.

Why I left APC, MC Tagwaye

On the contrary, MC Tagwaye, he stated that the SDP was a “beacon of hope,” and praised the commitment of the party for youth inclusion, transparency, internal democracy and accountability.

His statement reads in part:

“I have made the bold decision to resign from the APC and join the SDP, a party that truly represents the interests of the people. I encourage all Nigerians who share my vision to join me. Together, we can build a better future for ourselves, our children, and our great nation.”

The well-known comedian and businessman formally submitted his resignation letter from the APC to his ward chairman, signalling his beginning of a new journey to the SDP.

This came days after the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, also left the APC for the SDP. MC Tagwaye and El-Rufai were making the same allegation against the APC leadership and President Bola Tinubu's administration.

