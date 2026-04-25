Mikel Arteta has expressed his thoughts after Arsenal returned to the top of the Premier League table

Eberechi Eze’s ninth-minute goal was enough for the Gunners to beat Newcastle at the Emirates Stadium

Arsenal will finish the week at the top as Manchester City are in FA Cup semi-final action against Southampton

Mikel Arteta has shared his thoughts after Arsenal beat Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium to return to the top of the Premier League table.

Eberechi Eze scored a worldie in the ninth minute of the match, and it was enough for the Gunners to secure the vital three points in the title race.

Mikel Arteta celebrates after Arsenal beat Newcastle United. Photo by John Walton.

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal will remain at the top of the table with a three-point advantage over Manchester City, who were in FA Cup semi-final action at the same time.

The Citizens are through to the FA Cup final after coming from behind to beat Southampton 2-1 and will face either Chelsea or Leeds United.

Arteta reacts to Arsenal's win

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was delighted to pick up three massive points and admitted that his side should have scored more than one goal.

He added that the small-margin wins are crucial at this stage of the season, but his team must prove their quality and improve their finishing.

“I’m really happy with the win. We talked about game one and how important that was,” he said at his post-match conference, as quoted by Arsenal.com.

“We probably should have finished it with a bigger margin in certain moments of the game. But when it's 1-0, it's always tough because they have quality, because they brought so many good players from the bench as well.”

“When we don't finish the action, especially the open ones that we had, the margin is going to be smaller.”

Arsenal’s win came at a price as the two players who combined for the goal, Kai Havertz and Eberechi Eze, left the pitch injured, but Arteta downplayed fears of anything serious.

“In relation to the two players [Havertz and Eze], there are muscular niggles. We don't think it's too much. We have to wait and see if they're going to be available for Wednesday,” he added.

The Gunners will return to Champions League action on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, with a semifinal match against Atletico Madrid in Spain.

Eddie Howe praises his team despite loss to Arsenal. Photo by Serena Taylor.

Source: Getty Images

Eddie Howe looked to the brighter side after today's defeat, their fourth consecutive in the league, and believes that there were positives from the players today.

“I can’t be too critical of the players today. I’ve been critical in recent weeks, but today I have to say it was a much better performance. Ultimately, it wasn’t good enough, but we have to take the positives,” he told NUFC TV.

Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner

Legit.ng previously reported that Opta's supercomputer predicted the Premier League winner after Arsenal returned to the top of the league table.

The Gunners picked a crucial 1-0 win over Newcastle United and boosted their chances of winning the Premier League title by more than 7%.

Source: Legit.ng