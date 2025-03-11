The Nigerian Women Crusade for Good Governance has reacted to the Godswill Akpabio and Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan saga

The women's group apologised to Senator Akpabio and Nigerians over Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s conduct

The group accused the Kogi Central Senator of resorting to disruptive and crude behavior in the national assembly

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Women Crusade for Good Governance has apologised to Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Nigerians over Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s conduct.

The group described Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s behavior as “gross misconduct”

Women group accused Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of resorting to disruptive and crude behavior. Photo credit: Nigerian Women Crusade for Good Governance

The group’s National Coordinator, Dr. Mrs. Cecilia Ikechukwu, said Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s behavior undermines the efforts of women striving for inclusion and respect in governance.

Ikechukwu stated this while speaking at a press conference in Abuja.

In the statement made available to Legit.ng, Ikechukwu, expressed deep embarrassment over the senator’s behavior.

“Women have fought tirelessly for inclusion in governance, proving their competence and capability. However, Senator Natasha’s actions cast a shadow over this collective effort. Instead of contributing meaningfully with dignity, she resorted to disruptive and crude behavior,”

The group urged Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan to use her six-month suspension to reflect on her actions and seek personal and professional reform.

The women's group alleged that the Kogi Central Senator’s action has damaged the reputation of female politicians.

The group also referenced past controversies involving the senator, including allegations of blackmail against public figures.

“While we recognize that her upbringing may have contributed to certain traits, this is no excuse for unruly behavior. As a public figure, she must uphold values of respect, integrity, and accountability,”

The women’s organization also reaffirmed its support for Akpabio for his leadership and commitment to gender inclusion in governance.

“Senator Akpabio has been a strong advocate for women in leadership, appointing many to key positions throughout his career. It is ironic and unacceptable that a woman who claims to champion female representation would disrespect a leader who has done so much for women in politics,”

Legit.ng earlier reported that Akpabio criticised uninformed public commentary on Senate matters, urging Nigerians to understand the facts before making statements.

Akpabio defended the Senate’s decision to suspend Akpoti-Uduaghan, stating that the suspension followed internal rules and procedures, and warned against misquoting Senate rules.

Niger Delta youth leaders, led by Jonathan Lokpobiri, voiced concerns over Senate developments but reaffirmed their support for Akpabio’s leadership

