Governor Siminalayi Fubara of oil-rich Rivers state has asserted that he is not afraid of impeachment

Legit.ng recalls that recently, the Supreme Court affirmed the Rivers house of assembly led by Martin Amaewhule as the authentic and legally constituted legislative body in the state

The court also nullified the local government elections conducted in Rivers on October 5, 2024, stating that they violated relevant laws

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering Nigeria's elections, politics, and governance.

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Siminalayi Fubara, governor of Rivers state, has dismissed fears of impeachment.

Legit.ng reports that this follows the Supreme Court judgment on Friday, February 28, recognising the 27 lawmakers loyal to Fubara's predecessor in the oil-rich state, Nyesom Wike.

On Friday, February 28, the Supreme Court gave rulings that were not favourable to the faction of Fubara in the Rivers political crisis.

The apex court affirmed the judgment of a federal high court that barred the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the accountant-general of the federation from releasing statutory monthly allocations to Rivers state.

The supreme court also ordered the Martins Amaewhule-led faction of the Rivers state house of assembly and other elected members of the house to resume sitting.

Amid the judgment on Friday, February 28, which shifted the balance of power in favour of the pro-Wike lawmakers, the Rivers state commissioner for information and communications, Joseph Johnson, dismissed any fear of impeachment by Fubara.

In an interview with The Punch, published on Monday, March 3, Johnson said:

“Afraid of what? The governor is on his toes and he has the mandate of the Rivers people. The governor will obey the law, respect the sanctity of the law and respect the opinions of Rivers people.

“We are beginning the inauguration of projects on Monday and in the next 10 days, we will be inaugurating projects.

“The governor is not daunted by the shenanigans of detractors of the state.

“The Supreme Court didn’t remove the governor. It merely withholds the allocations of Rivers state.”

Rivers to implement the Supreme Court’s verdict

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Fubara said his administration will implement the Supreme Court’s verdict after carefully reviewing its certified true copy (CTC).

Governor Fubara said his administration is committed to upholding constitutional principles and will act in accordance with the law.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain has directed the heads of local government administration (HLGAs) to take immediate control of all 23 local government councils.

