Rivers Crisis: Fubara Reacts to Impeachment Reports Amid Supreme Court's Judgment, Details Emerge
- Governor Siminalayi Fubara of oil-rich Rivers state has asserted that he is not afraid of impeachment
- Legit.ng recalls that recently, the Supreme Court affirmed the Rivers house of assembly led by Martin Amaewhule as the authentic and legally constituted legislative body in the state
- The court also nullified the local government elections conducted in Rivers on October 5, 2024, stating that they violated relevant laws
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering Nigeria's elections, politics, and governance.
Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Siminalayi Fubara, governor of Rivers state, has dismissed fears of impeachment.
Legit.ng reports that this follows the Supreme Court judgment on Friday, February 28, recognising the 27 lawmakers loyal to Fubara's predecessor in the oil-rich state, Nyesom Wike.
On Friday, February 28, the Supreme Court gave rulings that were not favourable to the faction of Fubara in the Rivers political crisis.
The apex court affirmed the judgment of a federal high court that barred the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the accountant-general of the federation from releasing statutory monthly allocations to Rivers state.
The supreme court also ordered the Martins Amaewhule-led faction of the Rivers state house of assembly and other elected members of the house to resume sitting.
Amid the judgment on Friday, February 28, which shifted the balance of power in favour of the pro-Wike lawmakers, the Rivers state commissioner for information and communications, Joseph Johnson, dismissed any fear of impeachment by Fubara.
In an interview with The Punch, published on Monday, March 3, Johnson said:
“Afraid of what? The governor is on his toes and he has the mandate of the Rivers people. The governor will obey the law, respect the sanctity of the law and respect the opinions of Rivers people.
“We are beginning the inauguration of projects on Monday and in the next 10 days, we will be inaugurating projects.
“The governor is not daunted by the shenanigans of detractors of the state.
“The Supreme Court didn’t remove the governor. It merely withholds the allocations of Rivers state.”
Read more on Rivers state's political crisis:
- Supreme Court: Rivers assembly sends message to Fubara
- Supreme Court order: Timi Frank mentions who is to be held responsible for breach of peace in Rivers
- Fubara finally opens up on the root cause of Rivers crisis
- Rivers crisis: Court takes action in fresh suit challenging Fubara
- Rivers crisis: Wike speaks on reconciling with Fubara, “Aregbesola is no longer with Tinubu”
- "It is unfortunate": Lawyer reacts to Rivers crisis
Rivers to implement the Supreme Court’s verdict
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Fubara said his administration will implement the Supreme Court’s verdict after carefully reviewing its certified true copy (CTC).
Governor Fubara said his administration is committed to upholding constitutional principles and will act in accordance with the law.
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain has directed the heads of local government administration (HLGAs) to take immediate control of all 23 local government councils.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.