Wike vs Fubara: Governance or Grievance? By Titilope Anifowoshe

Lovers of political history may not be surprised by the ongoing fiasco between Nyesom Wike-backed Martin Amaewhule’s 27-man legislature and Governor Sim Fubara’s 4-man Assembly. Since 2007, no Rivers state governor has ruled without friction with their predecessor. From Rotimi Amaechi and Peter Odili to Nyesom Wike against Amaechi, and now Fubara against Wike, the conflicts have revolved around political interests, albeit with varying degrees of intensity, tactics, and resolutions.

To avoid digressing, let us focus on the current crisis: Wike versus Fubara.

On May 29, 2023, during his inauguration, Governor Fubara effusively praised Nyesom Wike, saying,

“A billion thanks are insufficient to express my gratitude to my boss and our indomitable leader. My family lacks the words to thank you. The Opobo Kingdom cannot thank you enough. Only God can reward you in commensurate terms.”

Fast forward to May 14, 2024, and the same Governor Fubara was seen at a public event in Rivers state throwing subtle jabs at Wike. He likened the situation to a rat eating from a bag of garri, declaring that a rodenticide locally known as Otapiapia had been deployed to eliminate the pest.

The conflict has escalated from the arson attack on the Rivers state House of Assembly Complex to impeachment attempts, demolitions, and unsuccessful interventions by President Bola Ahmad Tinubu. Judicial disputes, Supreme Court pronouncements, and the recent social media exchanges between the parties have only deepened the crisis. Despite the involvement of Nigeria’s highest executive and judicial bodies, the dispute shows no signs of abating.

Initially, many believed a judicial resolution would end the feud. However, the recent Supreme Court judgment appears to be just the first lap in a marathon. With a four-year tenure, a two-year conflict leaves little room for governance, and the real losers are the people of Rivers state. Both parties were elected to serve the state’s development, yet their energies are consumed by a battle that benefits no one but themselves and their enablers.

Governor Fubara must pause and reflect on the legacy he wishes to leave behind. As the Bible wisely says in Proverbs 4:7,

“The beginning of wisdom is this: Get wisdom. Though it cost all you have, get understanding.”

Nyesom Wike’s tenure as governor is widely regarded as one of the most impactful in Rivers state’s history, and his legacy endures regardless of personal opinions about him. Fubara risks squandering his own legacy by engaging in a prolonged conflict that distracts from his mandate to serve the people.

Some readers may ask, "Titilope, why are you not addressing Wike's seemingly overbearing stance?" To the best of my knowledge, none of the parties involved have explicitly stated the core reason for this conflict. My focus, however, remains on the tangible benefits of governance that the people of Rivers state stand to gain. As a Kwaran, I have not had the privilege of firsthand experience regarding the intricacies of the feud between Wike and Fubara. I choose not to rely on accounts that are speculative or unreliable, but rather on the undeniable impact; whether positive or negative, that this power struggle has on the lives of Rivers state residents. In the end, governance should not be about political battles but about delivering development and stability to the people.

In conflicts, there are always beneficiaries; those who fan the flames for personal gain. However, history remembers only the principal actors, not their enablers. The Supreme Court judgment, which repeatedly referenced Fubara’s office but omitted Wike’s name, should serve as a mirror for the governor. It is a reminder that the real battle is not with Wike but with himself and the Martin Amaewhule-led Assembly. Fubara must rise above the fray and focus on governing Rivers state.

While Wike, as minister of the Federal Capital Territory, is busy connecting roads and communities in Abuja, Fubara has the opportunity to connect with the people of Rivers state. His colleagues in the Governors’ Forum are executing projects and driving development in their states, yet Fubara remains preoccupied with passing an appropriation bill and navigating political turmoil.

It is concerning that Governor Sim Fubara, while acknowledging the Supreme Court judgment, made a call to the youths of Rivers state, suggesting further directives. Former Inspector General of Police, Chief Mike Okiro, has warned of potential violence, heightening tensions already exacerbated by social media exchanges between the State Assembly and the Governor. According to established legislative procedures, the governor should have personally signed the letter addressed to the Martin Amaewhule-led Assembly, rather than delegating it to the Secretary to the State Government (SSG). While Governor Fubara has publicly called for peace, some local groups claiming to support him continue to escalate tensions, warning of unrest should he face impeachment. However, impeachment is not a constructive solution, and both sides must prioritise the welfare of the people over personal or political interests. At this critical moment, what Rivers state needs is not brinkmanship but true leadership.

This is not a pro-Wike piece. The truth is, Governor Sim Fubara is the incumbent leader of Rivers state. As the number one citizen, the onus is on him to rise above the conflict, stoop to conquer, and prioritise the welfare of the people. The state cannot afford another cycle of political warfare. Rivers state deserves peace, progress, and purposeful leadership.

I pray Governor Fubara finds the wisdom to navigate this crisis and leaves a legacy of unity and development, not conflict and division. As the Quran beautifully states in Suratul Baqarah (2:269):

“He grants wisdom to whom He wills, and whoever has been granted wisdom has certainly been given much good. But none will remember except those of understanding.”

May this divine wisdom guide all parties toward patience, discernment, and the pursuit of peace for the people of Rivers State.

Titilope Anifowoshe is a lawyer and Ambassador of Politics with Value. Contact: titilopeanny@gmail.com

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Legit.ng.

