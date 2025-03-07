The Rivers state political crisis entered another phase when the Supreme Court affirmed the authenticity of the Martin Amaewhule-led leadership of the State House of Assembly

Martin Amaewhule faction, which was 27 in number, were alleged to be loyal to former governor Nyesom Wike and they have been at loggerheads with Governor Siminalayi Fubara

However, the Supreme Court CTC document explained that the political crisis was not a ground for the governor to destroy the assembly and recognised only four lawmakers, saying such was unconstitutional

Port Harcourt, Rivers - The Supreme Court has held that there was no government in Rivers state without the 27 lawmakers who are allegedly loyal to the immediate past governor of the state and the current minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

This was disclosed in a Certified True Copy (CTC) of the Supreme Court judgment on the political crisis, where the court upheld the Martin Amaewhule-led leadership of the State House of Assembly members as the authentic members of the state's legislature.

Supreme Court tells Fubara his mistakes

According to the document, a government cannot be said to exist if one of the three arms of government as stated in the 1999 Constitution was not in place. It further stated that Governor Siminalayi Fubara's administration deliberately collapsed the legislature so that he can govern the state like a despot.

The statement reads in part:

"In this case, the Executive arm of the Government has chosen to collapse the Legislature to enable him govern without the Legislature as a despot. As it is there is no government in Rivers State."

Channels TV reported that the apex court explained that Governor Fubara cannot invoke the doctrine of necessity to "justify the continued existence of a deliberately contrived illegal or unconstitutional status quo."

The document, which was signed by Justice Emmanuel Agim, explained that the governor cannot use the doctrine to protect and justify illegal actions and despotic rules of the state without the House of Assembly in place.

No evidence Rivers lawmakers decamped to APC

It stressed that there was no evidence that the lawmakers have left the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state and joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) as Governor Fubara had claimed.

The judgment, which was delivered on Friday, February 28, noted that the fear that the House of Assembly would impeach the governor was not a justification to attack the legislature, constitution, Rivers state government and the rule of law.

Also, it maintained that the political disagreement was not a ground for contempt of court and the rule of law by the governor or any individual. The CTC explained that Governor Fubara has only destroyed the government over fear of being impeached.

Wike vs Fubara: Niger Delta groups issued threat

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government has been warned by the INC, IYC and other groups that oil production would be destabilised in Rivers should Governor Siminalayi Fubara be impeached.

According to the groups, the lawmakers loyal to former governor and FCT minister Nyesom Wike should not use the Supreme Court judgment as a ground to impeach the governor.

The lawmakers, whose authority was affirmed by the Supreme Court, earlier issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the governor to represent the 2025 budget.

