Bashir El-Rufai, son of former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai, has stirred political discussions by sharing the logo of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) on his verified Facebook page.

The post, made on Monday, lacked any accompanying text, but its timing has intensified speculations surrounding his father’s political future.

El-Rufai has hinted his presence in APC might be coming to an end after disagreement with party leaders.

El-Rufai consulting stakeholders ahead of rumoured defection

This development comes amid growing rumors that Nasir El-Rufai is considering a move away from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as part of a broader political realignment ahead of the 2027 elections.

Reports indicate that the former governor has been engaging in consultations with key political figures, including former President Muhammadu Buhari and ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar, to explore the possibility of forming a new coalition to challenge President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Despite persistent rumors, El-Rufai has repeatedly dismissed claims of his defection, maintaining that he remains a member of the APC.

However, his recent criticism of the party and suggestions that it has strayed from its founding principles have raised doubts about his long-term allegiance.

I never wanted to lead - El-Rufai

During a recent interview, El-Rufai reflected on his political journey, revealing that his foray into governance was never part of his personal ambitions. He disclosed that former President Buhari played a pivotal role in persuading him to contest for the governorship of Kaduna State.

El-Rufai dispelled the assertion that he did not make Tinubu's cabinet because he failed NASS screening.

“I have never had an ambition. You can ask Buhari—he forced me to run for governor of Kaduna State because I was afraid of running,” he stated.

Positioning himself as a technocrat rather than a conventional politician, El-Rufai has often emphasized his preference for problem-solving over electioneering.

He has drawn comparisons between himself and figures like Oby Ezekwesili and Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, suggesting that their expertise is best utilized behind the scenes rather than in elected positions.

His discontent with the APC has been evident, as he recently described the party as being dominated by detractors and individuals who have deviated from its core ideology.

While some analysts believe his grievances stem from being sidelined in President Tinubu’s administration, El-Rufai has refuted claims that his exclusion from ministerial appointments was due to failing the National Assembly screening process.

Instead, he asserted that Tinubu deliberately chose to keep him out of the cabinet.

PDP's Atiku unites with El-Rufai

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, on Friday, February 21, paid a condolence visit to the family of late elder statesman, Edwin Clark.

It would be recalled that Clark, a former federal commissioner, died on Monday, February 17, at the age of 97.

Earlier, Atiku, along with El-Rufai, Bindow Jibrilla, and several others, participated in the sacred Friday prayers at AYA Juma’at Mosque in Abuja.

