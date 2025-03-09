Popular Nigerian entrepreneur, Atedo Peterside, has pinpointed what he called "the most disturbing aspect" of the Senate's fuss around Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

Legit.ng recalls that recently, the Nigerian Senate suspended the female senator after she accused its presiding officer of sexual harassment

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan was barred from office and will have her allowances and security withdrawn for six months after she made an accusation against Senate President Godswill Akpabio, who denied the claims against him

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Atedo Peterside, founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank, on Sunday, March 9, criticised the Nigerian Senate.

In a post on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page, Peterside said the Senate leadership must be aware that the six-month suspension handed to Kogi lawmaker Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan is "ultra vires".

Atedo Peterside argues that Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan's suspension after her complaint to the senate was done beyond the house's legal power. Photos credit: @Koleshittu

Source: Twitter

Peterside also contended that the sanction is "disrespectful" to Akpoti-Uduaghan's constituents in Kogi state.

The popular business owner tweeted:

"The most disturbing aspect of the Nigerian Senate hullabaloo around @NatashaAkpoti is that the Senate Leadership must be aware that her suspension for 6 months is ultra vires and also disrespectful to her constituents in Kogi State, but they don't care #IStandWithSenatorNatasha."

Legit.ng recalls that Akpoti-Uduaghan first made the sexual harassment accusation against one of the country's top politicians, Godswill Akpabio, in an interview on Arise Television in February.

After dismissing her petition on procedural grounds, the senate's ethics committee recommended Uduaghan's suspension, saying she had brought ridicule to the upper chamber of the national assembly.

Mixed reactions continue to trail the Senate's sanction of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan. Photo credit: Natasha H Akpoti

Source: Facebook

Some senators argued that her suspension be cut to three months but a majority voted to stick with the six-month suspension recommended by the ethics committee.

During her suspension, Uduaghan will be barred from the national assembly premises and her office will be locked.

Akpabio saga: Senator Natasha blasts Ekiti lawmaker

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan accused her colleague from Ekiti state, Senator Cyril Fasuyi, of "lying" against her.

Senator Fasuyi had said Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, had in the past, made false and defamatory claims against ex-Ekiti governor, Kayode Fayemi when he served as minister of mines and steel development.

However, in a statement by Ahmad Sajoh, head of the Fayemi media office, the former governor stated that his past engagements with Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan "were strictly professional, and any differences that arose were purely based on divergent policy perspectives, not personal grievances.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng